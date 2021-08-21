Changes to post time, race days due to new COVID-19 restrictions

Changes to post time, race days due to new COVID-19 restrictionsSaturday, August 21, 2021
|
The announcement made on Thursday evening by Prime Minister Andrew Holness of several non-movement days to control the spread of COVID-19 has impacted the staging of races at Caymanas Park.
The non-movement days are as follows:
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Monday, August 23, 2021
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Monday, August 30, 2021
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Sunday, September 5, 2021
Also the post time (first race) for the race meet of today, Saturday, August 21 has been changed to 12:00 noon instead of the originally listed time of 10:50 am.
The race meet of Monday, August 23, 2021 has been changed to Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Post time for this race meet will be announced in due course.
The race meet of Saturday, August 28, 2021 remains the same while the race meet of Monday, August 30, will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
