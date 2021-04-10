Chanice Porter jumps new personal best 6.77m

Chanice Porter jumps new personal best 6.77mSaturday, April 10, 2021
|
Jamaica's World Championships finalist Chanice Porter jumped a personal best 6.77m (1.2m/s) as she placed third in the women's long jump at the Spec Towns Invitational in Athens, Georgia, on Friday.
In her first outing of the outdoor season, Porter, the former Manchester High and University of Georgia standout, took over fifth place all-time on the Jamaican list after sharing it with Jovanee Jarrett, both with 6.75m for the last three years.
The former National Collegiate Athletics Association champion had only three legal jumps — fouling two and passing the third round before finishing behind Kendell Williams with 7.00m (1.4m/s) and the University of Georgia's Jasmine Moore with 6.83m (0.4m/s).
Nayoka Clunis continued her race up the University of Tennessee's women's hammer throw charts after her season's best 61.87m for fifth at the Tennessee Relays on Thursday, second all times at Tennessee.
Her mark on Thursday beat the 59.99m she had set at the Florida State Relays earlier in the season and she had three throws over the 60.00m mark.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy