Chanice Porter jumps new personal best 6.77m

Jamaica's World Championships finalist Chanice Porter jumped a personal best 6.77m (1.2m/s) as she placed third in the women's long jump at the Spec Towns Invitational in Athens, Georgia, on Friday.

In her first outing of the outdoor season, Porter, the former Manchester High and University of Georgia standout, took over fifth place all-time on the Jamaican list after sharing it with Jovanee Jarrett, both with 6.75m for the last three years.

The former National Collegiate Athletics Association champion had only three legal jumps — fouling two and passing the third round before finishing behind Kendell Williams with 7.00m (1.4m/s) and the University of Georgia's Jasmine Moore with 6.83m (0.4m/s).

Nayoka Clunis continued her race up the University of Tennessee's women's hammer throw charts after her season's best 61.87m for fifth at the Tennessee Relays on Thursday, second all times at Tennessee.

Her mark on Thursday beat the 59.99m she had set at the Florida State Relays earlier in the season and she had three throws over the 60.00m mark.

— Paul Reid