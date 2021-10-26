Charity golf tourney to benefit Jamaica Cancer Society

The 2021 Rotary Club of St Andrew North's charity golf tournament, set for Saturday, November 6 at the Caymanas Golf Club, will benefit the Jamaica Cancer Society.

According to Kecia Taylor, president of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, part proceeds from the golf tournament will go towards the purchase of a new mobile unit for the Jamaica Cancer Society to be used for outreach activities. “The support from corporate Jamaica has been very encouraging, as the companies rally to this important fund-raiser to continue the fight against cancer,” she noted.

Presented by the title sponsor MicroLabs and co-title sponsors GraceKennedy Ltd, GraceKennedy Insurance, JN Bank, D&G Foundation, Sports Development Foundation, Alliance International Medical Limited, Volkswagon and Audi, the one-day charity golf tournament will see 70 golfers participating within the established COVID-19 protocols and approved by the relevant authorities.

The Jamaica Golf Association has endorsed the event and the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) has declared the venue 'COVID-compliant'.

The tournament will be played in the format of an 18-hole individual stableford at 7/8 handicap in four flights for Men's, Men's Senior, Men's Super Senior, Ladies and Juniors. The categories will include Men's handicaps (0-9, 10-17, 18 and over), Ladies and Juniors. Tee times will be from 7:10 am to 12:30 pm.

About 30 prizes will be available for winning golfers, made possible by contributions from sponsors Alliance Investment Management, BDO Chartered Accountants, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, Caribbean Broilers, Carlisa, Crichton Insurance Agency, Delta Supply, Eckler Jamaica, Ernst & Young, FESCO, Hi-Pro Ace Supercentre, One Stop Computers, Power Steering Specialty, Royal Computers, Restaurants Associates, Spanish Court Hotel, Taylor Law, and Wisynco.

According to Rachel Greenland, marketing manager, GraceKennedy Financial Group, Insurance and Investments, “GK Insurance is happy to be a sponsor of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North's 2021 Charity Golf Tournament. We have matched our parent company's (GraceKennedy Limited) donation because, as supporters of the Jamaica Cancer Society in the past, most notably Relay for Life, we understand the role we each play in defeating cancer. We applaud the event, the participants and most importantly the beneficiaries of the event's proceeds.”

Also endorsing the event is Suzanne Stanley, head of corporate communications, GraceKennedy Limited. “GraceKennedy is pleased to be partnering with the Rotary Club of St Andrew North in the staging of its 2021 charity golf tournament. We are also happy to know that proceeds from the tournament will go to the Jamaica Cancer Society, whose work is so critical in supporting those fighting the disease. We wish the club and participants in the tournament a successful event and encourage all who can to support this worthy cause,” she said.