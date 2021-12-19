Full control

FORMER champions Charlie Smith High are into the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2014 after whipping Kingston Technical 4-1 in Group Two quarter-final action at Stadium East yesterday.

A brace from Michael Miller (16th, 80th minutes) and one each from Tyreek Crossman (12th) and Damar Brown (41st) handed Charlie Smith the second semi-final berth from the group on six points.

Tajae Medwinter (53rd) got the consolation for the pointless Kingston Technical.

Kingston College, through goals from Captain Jemone Barclay and Ronardo Burgher, blanked Excelsior High 2-0 in the other group fixture at Ashenheim Stadium to finish tops on maximum nine points.

The semi-finals set for January will see Kingston College renewing their rivalry with St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) while Charlie Smith will meet defending champions Jamaica College in what will be a repeat of the 2014 final.

Having entered yesterday's fixture knowing a handsome win would put them in the driver's seat, Charlie Smith, the three-time champions, came out spiritedly and enjoyed good passage of play in the early exchanges, which resulted in the go-ahead goal coming inside 15 minutes.

A long pass from the middle of the park found Crossman unmarked at the far post, and the Charlie Smith striker calmly slotted past Kerron Grant in goal for Kingston Technical.

With that goal signalling the disappearnace of what was Kingston Technical's slender chance of progressing, the players dropped their shoulders and as such, found themselves further behind.

Miller stepped up and converted a from the 12-yard spot after Brown was felled was inside the danger area.

Charlie Smith, who were also 2011 Manning Cup finalists, extended their lead in the 41st minute, following a lull, when Brown converted a second penalty after Nashan Grant handled the ball in the six-yard box.

Kingston Technical had an opportunity to reduce the deficit from the penalty spot in time added when Medwinter went down inside the area, but Captain Jaheem Bryan's weak effort was blocked by Chad Green in goal for Charlie Smith. There was more despair for Kingston Technical and their skipper as his follow-up effort off the rebound came back off the upright.

Despite being three goals up, the Eugene “Big Head” Williams-coached Charlie Smith were in no mood to let up and pounced immediately on the resumption when Brown's right-footed shot from deep inside the 18-yard box rattled the crossbar.

Kingston Technical later pulled one back as Medwinter steered a free header into the far left-hand corner, wide of Green.

They almost had a second at five minutes past the hour but Green stood tall to tip Maquan Aldridge's stinging right-footed drive over the crossbar.

That was all Kingston Technical would get as Charlie Smith took charge for the remainder of the contest, with substitute Andre Gibbs forcing a save from Grant who got down well to his weaker left side in the 72nd minute.

However, the hapless custodian was made to fetch the ball from the back of the net as he had no chance of stopping Miller's thumping effort from close range, which sealed the deal for Charlie Smith whose last title success came in 2002 when they won their second Walker Cup knockout title.

— Sherdon Cowan