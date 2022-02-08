Chelsea pay damages to settle historical racial abuse case

London, United Kingdom (AFP) — Chelsea on Monday settled a High Court case brought by four former youth team players over alleged historical racial abuse at the Premier League club.

The ex-players had sought damages for personal injury and loss over claims they were “subjected to a barrage of disgracefully offensive racist abuse” from two members of the Premier League club's youth coaching staff in the 1990s.

Lawyers for the men said Chelsea were “vicariously liable” for abuse they faced when aged between 14 and 18.

Their cases were due to go to trial but a settlement has now been reached, a High Court judge was told at a pre-trial review hearing on Monday.

David McClenaghan, representing the men, told the court: “I'm pleased to let you know that a successful settlement agreement has been achieved between the parties.”

One of the men previously alleged in court documents that he faced “repeated and persistent bullying and harassment” involving “deliberately offensive racist insults”.

A Chelsea spokesman said: “The club is pleased that we have been able to conclude a settlement of these claims without any further litigation.

“We will continue to offer support to the former players concerned through our dedicated player support service.”

McClenaghan and Rebecca Sheriff, partners at law firm Bolt Burdon Kemp, said in a statement: “This is a historic moment for our incredibly brave clients, who have spoken out about their horrendous experiences that they suffered over many years at Chelsea Football Club as young boys at the hands of their football coaches.

“This settlement will hopefully go some way in repairing the harm and ongoing trauma caused to our clients, who were just children when the abuse was inflicted on them by those in positions of trust.

“Through our clients' courage, we believe that this will prompt other victims of racial abuse to come forward and our clients hope that this case will prevent others from enduring what they had to.”