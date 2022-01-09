Clarendon College, Dinthill to battle for Champions Cup crown

A new champion will be crowned in the ISSA/Digicel Champions Cup as Clarendon College (CC) and Dinthill Technical got the better of Kingston College (KC) and Jamaica College JC), respectively, in the semi-finals at the Stadium East field on Saturday.

CC ended the reign of KC as two late goals, from Keheim Dixon in the 85th minute and Christopher Hull in the 89th, helped the boys from Chapelton vanquish the ghosts of 2019 when they lost to the same opponents in the final.

The Clarendon school had the better of the first half, dominating play especially in the midfield, but failed to make their dominance in possession pay.

KC responded in the second half and created enough opportunities to win the game as the CC defenders cleared the ball off the line on at least two occasions.

The game appeared headed for penalty kicks when Dixon popped up to break the deadlock five minutes from time after a mistake in the KC defence.

Hull then made the game safe for the Lenworth Hyde-coached team with a brilliant individual goal a minute from time.

KC came close to grabbing a consolation goal in added time when a free kick from 22 yards by Luis Watson crashed against the crossbar and went behind for a goal kick.

CC have never won the Champions Cup title and will be hoping to make it second time lucky, after the heartbreak of 2019.

In the other game Dinthill, who had advanced to the semi-finals for the first time, came up against a JC team hoping to head back to the final to get a shot at winning the title for the second time.

It was a very evenly contested game with few goal-scoring opportunities during the 90 minutes.

Dinthill were not at their fluent best and found the 'blue wall' created by the JC defence difficult to penetrate.

JC, too, found it difficult to get past a Dinthill defence that has conceded only one goal all season.

Not surprisingly, the contest was decided from 12 yards as the game ended scoreless after regulation time.

Garey Mills, Tameish Richardson, Jaheim Thomas, Shamiar Hutchinson and Shamar Martin all scored for Dinthill, while Romain Blake, Marlon Pennnicooke, Duncan McKenzie and Tarick Ximines converted for JC from the penalty spot.

Michael Graham was the only one to miss from the spot as his penultimate kick hit the outside of the left upright, to allow Martin to become the hero for Dinthill when he safely put away the final penalty off the shoot-out.

The final is scheduled for next Saturday at a venue to be announced.

— Dwayne Richards