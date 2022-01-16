Nice time!

Clarendon College finally got their hands on the only schoolboy trophy that has eluded them when they defeated Dinthill Technical 1-0 in the final of the ISSA/Digicel Champions Cup at Stadium East Field on Saturday.

A 53rd-minute strike from Keheim Dixon was enough to settle the contest in the first Champions Cup final contested by two DaCosta Cup teams.

Dinthill Technical should have taken the lead from as early as the second minute when their leading striker Garey Mills was given the room to control and turn inside the 18-yard box but he shot wide of the target with the goal at his mercy.

Clarendon College settled down after that and dominated possession of the ball, but found the Dinthill defence line an impenetrable force.

Dinthill had another glorious opportunity to score on the counterattack after goalkeeper Asher Hutchinson released Jaheim Thomas who ran the length of the field with the ball before passing to Mills who shot straight at Jameal Vassel in the CC goal.

Mills, who was clearly bothered by a sore hamstring, was substituted shortly before the half-time whistle.

Clarendon College started the second half faster than they did the first and pushed back the Dinthill team as they hunted the first goal of the game.

Dinthill got a free kick deep inside the CC half which was curled left footed into the box by Daniel Roberts. The goal-bound effort was palmed away by Vassel unto the head of a Dinthill attacker who saw his header smash against the crossbar and back into play.

Within moments, CC were ahead when Dixon prodded home from close range. It was the first shot on target for the team from Chapelton.

The game opened up after the goal was scored as Dinthill chased the equaliser.

Shamair Hutchinson hit a swerving shot on target but it was well caught by Vassel who was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the final.

Jaheim Rose had a chance to double the CC lead but his shot from the edge of the area went wide of the target.

There was little goalmouth action after that and the chances of a Dinthill comeback went with their Captain Shamar Martin when he received a second yellow card from referee Oshaine Nation in the 89th minute.

“It means a lot to us. This one has been eluding us for a while, so it's good for us to come and top it off,” said a delighted Clarendon College Head Coach Lenworth Hyde after finally getting his hands on the trophy.

Dinthill Technical will carry on their long wait for trophy, while CC celebrate their first hold on the Champions Cup.