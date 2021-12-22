Clarendon College formalise place in semis with 3-1 win

LINSTEAD, St Catherine — Two-time defending champions Clarendon College completed the semi-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Wata daCosta Cup football competition after beating McGrath High 3-1 in their rescheduled Group Four game at Dinthill Technical yesterday.

The win was Clarendon College's third of the second round and they topped the group with nine points and joined two other former champions, Dinthill Technical and Garvey Maceo High, as well as Manning's School in the semi-finals.

The quartet will also contest the ISSA Champions Cup competition.

In the other Group Four game played yesterday, Manchester High beat Cornwall College 2-1 at Green Pond High and both will advance to the Ben Francis KO.

Manchester High finished second in the group with six points, rebounding from their loss to Clarendon College last week, while Cornwall College were third with three points.

At Dinthill, Clarendon College led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Christopher Hull in the 15th minute and Rushi Parchment in time added at the end of the first half.

Halrick Taffe pulled one back for McGrath in the 61st minute, their first goal of the second round, but Keheim Dixon restored Clarendon College's two-goal lead when he scored in the 77th minute.

At Green Pond, Manchester High held off Cornwall College with goals from Densil Lee in the first half and Roshaun Reynolds in the second half after Dane Buckley had pulled Cornwall College level at the half-time break.

Vassell Reynolds, the Manchester High head coach, told the Jamaica Observer that, while they knew qualifying for the daCosta Cup would be difficult, he was pleased with the performance of the team.

“Mathematically we knew the chances were slim and we had no control over the other game,” he said, “but we thought that to come here and give a good performance and get a desired result it would give us a moral boost, not just going forward but for the programme overall.”

Reynolds added, “We thought the boys fought very very well, and I am very very happy for them. They did give it their all and I am proud of how they played, not just the result, but how they played, especially in the second half, I saw guts and I saw determination and everyone was willing to play for each other.”

Warren Barrett, the assistant coach at Cornwall College, said they came into the game hoping to win and let the chips fall where they may. “The mindset is always to win, it's football and yes, while we expected Clarendon to beat McGrath High, it's football and anything can happen, so the mindset was to win the game and give ourselves the opportunities to qualify for the semi-finals of the daCosta Cup.”

Barrett said he was pleased with what he saw despite the setback. “It was a good game. It is one of the better games that I have been involved with this season, both teams really played well, and I think the decisive moments again was officiating at this level, it needs to be better.”

Manchester High had the first chance to score, but Cornwall College's goalkeeper Jordan Shaw parried a shot from close range in the 10th minute.

Cornwall College took over the game, dominating the midfield, but despite creating several chances found Manchester High's goalkeeper Othneil Reid hard to beat.

Lee gave Manchester High the lead in the 45th minute when a cross from the right found him at the far post and he headed powerfully past Shaw from close range.

Cornwall College levelled the scores in less than a minute when Buckley hammered home a shot from close range, the ball hitting the underside of the crossbar and into the goal.

The Cornwall College defence was undone by another cross in the 74th minute and Reynolds was on hand at the far right post to score from about a foot out.

Cornwall College had chances to at least draw the game late in the second half, but Reid pulled off a series of good saves to deny them and preserve the win for his team.