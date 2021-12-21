Clarendon College look to seal semi-final berth today

LINSTEAD, St Catherine — Two-time defending champions Clarendon College need only a point from today's rescheduled ISSA/WATA daCosta Cup quarter-final Group Four game against McGrath High at Dinthill Technical to complete the semi-final pairings.

Clarendon College lead the points table with six from wins over Cornwall College and Manchester High, both of whom are on three points and will meet at Green Pond High. Both games are set to kick off at 3:00 pm.

The winner of Group Four will join Dinthill Technical who won Group One, Manning's School who won Group Two, and Garvey Maceo High who won Group Three in the semi-finals set for Wednesday, January 12.

The Group Four quarter-final games were originally set for Saturday along with the games in Group Three, but were rescheduled by the organisers because of what was said to be food poisoning in the Clarendon College camp that affected some of the players and staff.

Yesterday Lenworth Hyde, the Clarendon College head coach, told the Jamaica Observer “most of the players have recovered” based on reports from the camp.

He said all of the players were not fully recovered from the symptoms but said they should be able to field a team against McGrath High in what will be a repeat of the semi-final in 2019 that Clarendon College won 4-0, scoring all four goals in the second half.

On form Clarendon College will start favourites to get by the St Catherine school again and qualify for the semi-finals as McGrath are yet to score a goal in the quarter-finals, losing 0-4 to Manchester and 0-5 to Cornwall College.

Four players have scored for Clarendon College in the quarter-final round and that could create additional issues for McGrath with so many players to keep an eye on.

With only pride to play for given they are long shots to get even one of the two spots in the Ben Francis KO, McGrath are not expected to provide much resistance to Clarendon College.

The winner of the group would face Garvey Maceo in the semi-final, as well as earn a place in the ISSA Champions Cup competition.

A win for Clarendon College would relegate the game at Green Pond to playing for a better draw in the Ben Francis KO, with both teams — Manchester and Cornwall College — likely to qualify for the competition.