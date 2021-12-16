Clarendon College remain on course after blanking Manchester High 2-0

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two-time defending champions Clarendon College stayed on course for the semi-final of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/WATA daCosta Cup football competition after beating Manchester High 2-0 in their top-of-the-table quarter-final Group Four game played at Manchester High yesterday.

The win was the second for Clarendon College, which took them to six points to join Manning's School, Dinthill Technical, and Edwin Allen who won a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Garvey Maceo's season-long perfect win record came to an end yesterday when they were held 2-2 by St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in their Group Three top-of-the-table game at Kirkvine.

Former champions Cornwall College and Frome Technical rebounded from losses in their previous games to score lopsided victories over McGrath High and St Thomas Technical, respectively, to keep their slim semi-final hopes alive.

In the second game of the double-header at Manchester High, Malachi Douglas scored a brilliant header from a cross from the left wing from Tevin Dunn to give Clarendon College the lead in the 13th minute.

Despite outplaying Manchester High, Clarendon College had to wait until the 76th minute to add a second goal when Jaheim Rose converted from the penalty spot.

At Kirkvine, Rohane Brown scored both goals for STETHS, while Gregory Cousins replied on both occasions for Garvey Maceo and the result, in addition to Frome Technical's big win, has thrown Group Three wide open with just a point separating the top three teams.

STETHS and Garvey Maceo are tied on four points, while Frome Technical are back in contention after their 9-2 hammering of St Thomas Technical at Drax Hall.

Fabian Forbes scored six times, Dujon Brown scored two, and Omarion Irving scored the other for Frome Technical who face STETHS in their next game, while Garvey Maceo will go up against St Thomas Technical who have conceded 15 goals in their two games.

Cornwall College gave a big 5-0 beating to McGrath High in the first game at Manchester High as the 2019 semi-finalists lost the first two quarter-final games and are out of contention for the top four this season.

Devin Johnson and Mikhail Samuels both scored two goals for Cornwall College, and Dane Buckley got the other in Cornwall College's biggest scoreline this season.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 13th minute as the 12-time champions led 1-0 at half-time and increased the intensity in the second half as Buckley, who was tripped in the McGrath box in the 47th minute, picked himself up to convert the penalty.

Samuels overlapped from his defensive position to add two goals in the 59th and 73rd minutes before Johnson completed his brace in the 82nd minute.

Yesterday's results

Garvey Maceo 2, STETHS 2

McGrath High 0, Cornwall College 5

Clarendon College 2, Manchester High 0

St Thomas Technical 2, Frome Technical 9