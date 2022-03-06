Clarendon derby takes centre stage in JPL

The Clarendon derby will be the highlight game of the day in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) when Vere United and Humble Lion come face to face starting at 1:00 pm.

Vere sit in ninth place on six points, while Humble Lion are 10th on five points.

Despite going through major personnel changes, Vere have been able to beat the champions Cavalier with all of their points coming from two wins this season.

Humble Lion, on the other hand, are winless from seven games and have drawn five of those. They are the only team yet to win a game this campaign and must be wondering when that elusive victory will come.

While Vere United have a plethora of schoolboys now playing major roles in their team, Humble Lion have many experienced players within their setup and their record to date belies belief based on their performances so far.

Donovan Duckie likes to go unorthodox in big games and this could be one such occasion where he goes outside convention to conjure up something special for his crosstown rivals.

Andrew Price has both praised and berated his team based on their performances since the start of the season, but his patience must be wearing thin.

A derby win would be just what the doctor ordered as Humble Lion will still be smarting from the 3-0 whipping their received in the corresponding fixture last year.

Captain Andrew Vanzie is the team's leading scorer and a dead ball specialist. His miss from the penalty spot against Harbour View last week was a shocker and probably cost them their first win. He will be looking to make amends today.

Though the Clarendon Derby will take centre stage today, the feature game should hold its own in terms of entertainment value when Arnett Gardens and Molynes United clash at 3:15 pm.

Arnett Gardens are the form team in the competition at the moment, drawing two and winning three of their last five.

That run has seen them surge up the table to third spot and level on 14 points with second place Waterhouse. However, with Waterhouse winning and Mount Pleasant losing on Saturday, a win for Arnett would see a three-way tie on points, at the top of the table.

This should be just about enough encouragement for the 'Junglists' who are brimming with confidence at the moment.

Molynes, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five and their coach was a picture of dejection on the bench at the final whistle when they lost 0-1 to Tivoli last weekend.

— Dwayne Richards