Clarendon, Edwin Allen secure places in daCosta Cup quarters

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Defending champions Clarendon College as well as Edwin Allen High School booked the last two spots in the quarter-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel daCosta Cup football competition after wins over Glenmuir High and Lennon High, respectively, in their Zone E play-off games yesterday.

Clarendon College topped Zone E with 16 points after they avenged their loss to Glenmuir High, edging them 1-0 at Foga Road High with a goal from Jaheim Rose.

Edwin Allen rebounded from their loss to Clarendon College on Friday, to beat Lennon High 3-0 at Glenmuir High and finished on 13 points.

Alwayen Bryan scored a brace for Edwin Allen, in the 36th and 40th minutes, while Jamdri Howell added a third in time added at the end of the second half.

The winners joined the other 14 schools that had earlier booked their spots in the quarter-finals that will start on Saturday.

Clarendon College will play in Group Four of the quarter-final where they are paired along with Manchester High, Cornwall College and McGrath High.

Edwin Allen are in Group One with William Knibb Memorial, Dinthill Technical and Christiana High.

The two other groups will see Manning's School, Happy Grove High, Munro College and Vere Technical in Group Two, while St Elizabeth Technical High School, Garvey Maceo, Frome Technical and St Thomas Technical will be in Group Three.

The winners of the four groups will advance to the semi-finals of the daCosta Cup set for January and along with the runners-up will play in the ISSA Champions Cup competition, while the third and fourth-place schools will contest the Ben Francis KO.

Yesterday's results

Zone E

Glenmuir High 0, Clarendon College 1

Edwin Allen High 3, Lennon High 0