Clingng to the dream

Dunbeholden goalie Hyatt working hard for Reggae Boyz recallSunday, February 27, 2022
Dunbeholden goalkeeper Damion Hyatt has not given up on his dream of one day earning a recall to the senior Reggae Boyz set-up.
The former Arnett Gardens standout is hoping that his eye-catching performance in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) will impress the coaching staff.
“It is always a pleasure to play for the national team, so I am just working on it,” he said. “I'm getting back there. I won two championships back at Arnett. I am getting back into shape so I just have to keep on putting in the work,” he explained.
Meanwhile, Hyatt rolled back the years on Monday as he produced a top-class performance in goal to help Dunbeholden clip Tivoli Gardens 1-0 in the JPL.
A two-time Premier League winner with Arnett, Hyatt kept his team in the contest in the first half which was dominated by Tivoli and then helped preserve the Dunbeholden lead when they eventually took the lead in the second half.
“The first half was for Tivoli, they pressured us and pushed us back, but we maintained and got through the first half at nil-all. In the second half we pressed them and won a penalty, then we dug in and held on for the win,” Hyatt said of the game.
Hyatt spoke of the importance of the win as the ambitious club sets about pursuing their objectives this season.
“It was a very good victory for us because we are now tied on points with Waterhouse.”
Dunbeholden has lost only once this season and has picked up seven from a possible nine points since then.
—Dwayne Richards
