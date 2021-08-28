Coach Dyke delights in Clayton 100m success at World Under-20 Champs

Edwin Allen High School Head Coach Michale Dyke, who was a part of the coaching staff for the Jamaican contingent at the recent World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, was beside himself with joy after he witnessed his star athlete Tina Clayton win the women's 100m gold medal.

Dyke ,who has been the head coach at Edwin Allen for many years and would have had a number of sprinters compete at these championships,was overjoyed at finally landing the big one.

“I am very elated because I have been trying over the years and I am very happy for her, based on the work that we have put in, we really deserve this one,” he said.

Dyke believes that given her age, the win by Tina Clayton is something worth shouting about.

“This is extremely special. The fact that she just celebrated her 17th birthday during the week and coming from a personal best of 11.17s to 11.09s, she has been showing consistent improvement which is really a good sign,” Dyke noted

The stop-start nature of the season this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic may have been a blessing in disguise, Dyke reasoned.

“It is a season that I would say has affected us, but it really helped us to this point, because we started late. Even at Champs I know that she wasn't 100 per cent ready, but I said to myself World Juniors would be the target this year and we gradually took it in stride,” he added.

Dyke noted that after the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships where she won gold in both the 100m and 200m, Tina Clayton continued to show signs of improvement as he readied her for the major event of the summer.

“At the trials she showed improvement going into the NACAC (Championships) and we decided that she would peak at the World Junior Championships,” said Dyke.

He also had a warning for the rest of the world looking on even as he put Tina's win into context.

“This is definitely remarkable and it's a great feat following on the heels of Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Olympics recently and a previous championship win by Briana Williams and of note, Tina is just 17 so the next championships she will be back to defend her title.”

Previous winners of the gold medal at this level for Jamaica include Nicole Mitchell, Veronica Campbell-Brown and most recently, Briana Williams. Dyke was happy that Tina was able to maintain the standard.

“I think this is very special and the Jamaican tradition continues,” he concluded.