Coach Ferguson wants more ruthless JC

Jamaica College have had to wait an extra year for a chance to make it back to the final of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup, but they did so on Tuesday when they eased past Charlie Smith High 3-0 in the semi-finals courtesy of goals from Dwight Merrick, Tarick Ximines and Giovanni Mitto.

For their Coach Davion Ferguson, the result was a good one and there were areas where the performances were good enough.

“In terms of the results, yes, the performance in some areas was good,” he said.

However, for Ferguson there are still a few areas that need to be better for the showpiece final in just over a week's time.

“We still have some little areas that we need to be sharper on. I think we should have scored at least six goals…and we were a little bit wasteful in front of goal, but we can't complain, we are in the finals,” he noted.

Ferguson won the Manning Cup title in his first year in charge at Jamaica College and is pleased to have an opportunity to defend it.

“If you are in the final, you have a chance. We will see how best we can prepare the boys and come for the finals,” he stated.

Ferguson is also happy with the time between the semi-final and final.

“We have some players with some knocks, [so] it (time between matches) gives us time to recover the squad and to prepare well for that game,” he said.

And in the Corporate Area showpiece final all he wants is his boys to do is enjoy themselves.

“We have to enjoy ourselves. We worked hard all season to be in the finals, so it's for the boys to come and enjoy themselves,” said the coach.

Jamaica College will play Kingston College in the final after the later came from behind twice to defeat St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) 4-2 in the second semi-final at the Stadium East Field on Tuesday.

— Dwayne Richards