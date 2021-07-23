Coach Gardner tells players to stick to good habits

Portmore United produced their best performance of the season so far when they beat Arnett Gardens 3-1 in the Jamaica Premier League on Monday.

The champions are the only team to have won three games so far this season despite failing unexpectedly against Vere United in their only blip to date.

Head Coach Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner was pleased with what he saw from his team in their latest outing and is hoping that his players will continue to focus on the “good habits” he saw on display.

“We don't want to get bored of the good habits as we continue to develop and work on improving each week in training and in games, so we want to continue to build on our last game,” he said after their emphatic win over a young and inexperienced Arnett Gardens team.

Gardner said there was a noticeable drop in intensity after they went 3-0 up in the second half.

“The players took their feet off the gas a little bit, but we still had control of the game. We had more possession, we had things under control. But I do agree we took our foot off the gas at times and this is why I mentioned that you can't get bored of the good habits. Some of the bad habits we want to get out of our system and our daily execution,” he explained.

“I think when they went one player down, [Arnett Gardens] raised their game a little bit more, but we did manage the game well and we did see out the game well, but we have to continue to improve and not take things for granted.

“I think we moved the ball well. I think we could have put away a few more, but we created enough chances and continue to improve each week which is what we want to do as individuals and as a club. This is what we want to continue to build on each week,” he added.

Demar Rose started his first game for the season and the former Wolmer's Boys' Manning Cup standout was singled out for special praise by his coach.

“We know he is going to bring quality to the team. He is a quality player and he showed that today in the way he executed his game; we just want to get as many minutes from him as possible and keep him healthy and keep him improving each week during training and games,” Gardner said.

Portmore United will next face the struggling Humble Lion in the early kick-off at the National Stadium on Sunday.

— Dwayne Richards