Coach Gilbert forecasts fighting effort in U-20 World Cup qualifiers

They may be without captain and lead striker Jody Brown, but Head Coach Xavier Gilbert is still expecting his young Reggae Girlz to prove competitive in their hunt for a spot at the Fifa Under-20 women's World Cup in Costa Rica later this year.

Brown, who literally led from the front scoring nine goals to guide the team to the quarter-final where they lost to host Dominican Republic at the last Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship, was again expected to be the beacon on their return to the Spanish-speaking Caribbean island for the February 25-March 12 tournament.

However, having taken a week off to represent the senior Reggae Girlz in their qualifying games against Bermuda and Grenada, the possibility of Brown getting another two weeks off from Florida State University presented a challenge and, as such, Gilbert will have to do without the 19-year-old rising star on this occasion.

Still, Gilbert, who along with other members of the delegation were due to depart the island on Thursday, is backing the quality of his largely overseas-based squad for a positive showing, as they seek to etch their names in the annals of Jamaica's sporting history. In fact, midfielder Peyton McNamara, who also possesses senior team experience, and Chantelle Parker are among those from the 2020 campaign who are back in the fold, adding more value to the prospects.

Goalkeeper Coach Clive Wedderburn and four of the five local-based players — Shaneil Buckley, Daihla Whyte, Andrene Smith and Javanae Jones — left the island on Wednesday, while the other players will fly directly to the Dominican Republic from North America.

Davia Richards is the other local-based player in the squad.

“It is a formidable squad despite us not having Jody Brown, our captain, which is a massive loss to us. But it is what it is, we still have to ensure that we put up a good fight to go as far as we can and once we execute accordingly then we give ourselves the best opportunity of advancing,” Gilbert told on the Jamaica Observer Wednesday.

While their preparations was not as extensive as he would have liked given the restrictions associated with the pandemic, among other things, Gilbert says they made the most of the time.

“We did what we could with the time, we made the best use of it given the circumstances of what is happening worldwide. So it's not ideal but we do understand and so we had to work with it and make the best of it.

“We got a chance to play and the young ladies worked hard and we just have to give God thanks for that,” Gilbert said.

“I saw some things that were encouraging and there are also some things that we will have to work on leading up to the first game. We had to be innovative in what we do since we didn't have the entire team assembled for training and so we hope to iron out a few things when we get to Dom Rep,” he added.

Gilbert's side has been placed in Group H alongside Guatemala, Cuba and Haiti with games to be played in that same order on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

Despite three spots from the group up for grabs, the tactician is cautiously optimistic that his team can top the standings.

That would see them drawing a widely perceived lesser opponent in Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao or Suriname for the round of 16, which much like the quarter-finals and semi-finals, is a single match direct elimination.

The two finalists and third-place finisher will join host nation Costa Rica as Concacaf representatives at the World Cup scheduled for August 10-28.

Squad: Maliah Atkins, Serena Mensah, Alexis Wright, Javanae Jones, Alexia Spencer, Peyton McNamara, Shaneil Buckley, Daihla Whyte, Andrene Smith, Zoe Vidaurre, Christina Salmon, Chantelle Parker, Anabel Moore, Kameron Simmonds, Mia Mitchell, Davia Richards, Liya Brooks, Shania Harris, Theanna Burnett, Nevillegail Able