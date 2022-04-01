Bittersweet

Jamaica's interim Head Coach Paul Hall conceded faulty finishing remains a concern after they came from behind to beat Honduras 2-1 in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying match at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

But Hall, who watched the Reggae Boyz miss similarly golden opportunities in a 1-1 result in last week's home qualifier against El Salvador, said he was encouraged his team was creating chances.

The Hondurans drew first blood Wednesday night, Angel Tejeda scoring from the penalty spot in the first half after Jamaica's defender Adrian Mariappa was called for a hand ball.

Leon Bailey gave Jamaica parity when he was also successful with a penalty kick after teammate Jamoi Topey was hauled down by an opponent in the Honduran 18-yard box.

On the stroke of half-time, Ravel Morrison sent the Jamaicans in front with a rasping effort.

“It kind of followed the same kind of vein as against El Salvador. We controlled a lot of the play, we had a lot of chances early on,” Hall told journalists during a post-match press conference.

“Clearly, finishing is one of the things we need to keep working on... but I was glad that we were creating chances, and I thought that if we had scored a third then we would have definitely scored more,” the Reggae Boyz coach said.

For Jamaica, Bailey had a few looks at goal in the first half, but Daniel Green was most culpable, twice shooting straight at Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez when he appeared set to score.

Late in the encounter as Honduras pressed forward for the equaliser, Jamaica had a couple counter-attacking opportunities, but bad decision-making in the final third was their undoing.

Hall said missed chances aside, it was not necessarily the performance he wanted from his players even if the three points brought some respite after he had failed to win in his previous six outings after taking over from Theodore Whitmore.

“I think Honduras play very differently to most Central American teams, they are more direct and I knew that if we picked up the ball in the midfield area then we had the tools to make sure we break them down.

“I think we were dominant at that point [early in the game, but] when you don't take your chances they go down the other end and score. But this is a resilient group and what we said at half-time is that the only way they are really going to beat us is if we give them the result,” he said.

“The players sat off — didn't really play the way I wanted them to play, but when you have not won at home for a long time it does play psychologically on players' minds,” Hall, a member of the Reggae Boyz team that qualified for the France 1998 World Cup finals, said.

Jamaica ended the octagonal in sixth position with 11 points from 14 matches, while Honduras were last with four.

Canada (28 points), Mexico (28) and United States (25) claimed the three automatic spots to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, while fourth-placed Costa Rica (25) are to contest an intercontinental play-off to earn their place.

Panama (21 points) missed out after ending fifth, while El Salvador were seventh (10 points).

Teams: Jamaica — Andre Blake, Jamoi Topey (Tarick Ximines 70th), Richard King (Alex Marshall 82nd), Damion Lowe, Greg Leigh, Adrian Mariappa, Leon Bailey, Ravel Morrison, Devon Williams, Daniel Green (Lamar Walker 68th), Andre Gray (Atapharoy Bygrave 82nd)

Subs not used: Dillon Barnes, Amal Knight, Demar Rose, Ricardo Thomas, Christopher Pearson, Ramone Howell, Nicholas Nelson, Dwayne Atkinson.

Booked: Williams (52nd), Bailey (59th), Green (64th), Bygrave (90+3),

Honduras — Luis Lopez, Wesly Decas (Franklin Flores 56th), Allans Vargas, Marcelo Pereira, Raul Santos (Carlos Argueta 80th), Joseph Rosales (Junior Lacayo 56th), Bryan Acosta, Alfredo Mejia, Kevin Lopez, Edwin Rodriguez (Cristian Sacaza 72nd), Angel Tejeda (Marvin Bernandez 56th).

Subs not used: Edrick Menjivar, Roberto Lopez, Jonathan Nunez, Alexander Lopez, Devron Garcia, Juan Delgado, Edwin Solano.

Booked: Decas (37th)

Referee: Keylor Herrera

Assistant referees: Juan Carlos Mora, William Arrieta

Fourth official: John Nielsen

Match commissary: Hubert Isenia

CONCACAF WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

Points Standing

Teams P W D L Gf Ga Gd Pts

Canada 14 8 4 2 23 7 16 28

Mexico 14 8 4 2 17 8 9 28

USA 14 7 4 3 21 10 11 25

Costa Rica 14 7 4 3 13 8 5 25

Panama 14 6 3 5 17 19 -2 21

Jamaica 14 2 5 7 12 22 -10 11

El Salvador 14 2 4 8 8 18 -10 10

Honduras 14 0 4 10 7 26 -19 4