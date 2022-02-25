Coach reaches for depth, quality as Molynes look to rebound

MOLYNES United were brought crashing down to earth by Mount Pleasant FA — just one week after they were flying high after taking out Waterhouse FC, the then leaders of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL).

Molynes United secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over Waterhouse in match week five but then they ran up into the unbeaten Mount Pleasant who thrashed them 4-1 in match week six, exposing the frailties of their small squad.

Head Coach Garnett Lawrence is fully aware of what the real situation is at this club and has not gotten carried away by either result in the last two match days.

“It all comes down to the depth of a squad. We played two games against teams with massive squads; their starting line-up is very powerful,” he said.

Lawrence intends to bolster his squad in order to become more competitive and give his team a real shot in the premier league.

“We have to go out there and try and find some other players to add to our squad. We don't have the depth that the other teams have,” he noted.

Molynes went from winning and keeping a clean sheet to losing and conceding four goals in the space of a week, but the Molynes head man was not left distraught by the result last weekend as he has a plan that will help to create better results and more consistency at the club.

“I am not too disappointed because I know the strength of my team. But I know that we will bounce back and we have a window coming up so we will look for quality or young players,” said Lawrence.

He didn't believe that the result was unkind based on what both teams did over the 90 minutes of play, and thinks the loss will provide a good learning experience for his team.

“No, I don't think so. We got the same look-ins as they did, they finished theirs. I think they played well. They knocked us out the park so it was a good game for them.

“This is a very good learning process for our team from both games. We are playing two powerful teams so we have to know what we did right and what we did wrong. We did a lot of things wrong, especially our tracking was very poor and that cost us.”

Molynes will play winless Tivoli Gardens in their next fixture — a massive opportunity to see if the lessons taught were actually learnt.

