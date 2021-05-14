Coach's pep talk propels Samuels to shot put title

A pep talk from her coach was enough to give her the confidence that she could win the Class One girls shot put event on Wednesday's second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium, Leonie Samuels of Rusea's High said.

Samuels, the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs winner, was ranked number three coming into the championships but said she had been working well in training and had the confidence.

In addition to the gold medal, Samuels threw a big personal best 13.21m, bettering her previous 12.84m set and finished ahead of gold medal favourites Monifa Edwards of Edwin Allen High (12.79m) and Kayla Davis-Edwards of St Jago (12.67m).

“I knew that I would win. I felt really good in training and my coach believed in me and that made me believe in myself also and that gave me a push,” Samuels told the Jamaica Observer.

She said of her coach Rodrick Myles was the inspiration behind her performance.

“If he said that I was going to win I believe that I was going to win.”

Samuels, however, admitted to a slight doubt.

“My emotions were up and down, at some points I felt confident and at other times I was a bit down.

“It was a good competition for me, once I threw the 13.00m I knew that I was going to win,” a beaming Samuels noted.

— Paul Reid