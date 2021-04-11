Coaches blast Government for 'destructive' track and field delays

With just over two weeks to go before the proposed start of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, the Jamaica Track and Field Coaches Association (JATAFCA) has called upon the Government to speak definitively to the resumption of the sport on the island.

A press release from the organisation detailed the concerns of the coaches as two major athletics events loom.

“The Jamaica Track and Field Coaches Association (JATAFCA) is greatly concerned about the current inactivity of track and field competitions, with just days away from the proposed ISSA/Grace[Kennedy] Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships and the World Relays in Poland,” the release stated.

The governing body for the sport, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) held a series of meets between February and March which proved very successful on many fronts, and JATAFCA pointed out the significant gains that were made during that period.

“The JAAA, over a three-week period (Feb 27 to March 20th), staged 20 competitions that saw 39 junior athletes (27 boys and 12 girls) making the very rigorous qualifying standards for the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi Kenya.

“In addition, there was at least one world-leading performance from a senior athlete. With some 1500 juniors and close to 300 senior athletes competing in the Qualification Trial Series (QTS), there were no reported positive COVID-19 case(s) among athletes, officials or athlete support personnel,” the JATAFCA said.

Of significance is the fact that the JAAA protocols have been adopted by many countries in the region, including track and field powerhouse the USA and their neighbours Canada.

“The JAAA executed well and established a blueprint that several countries across the NACAC [North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association] region, including USA and Canada, have now adopted.”

JATAFCA highlighted the impact that the shutdown is having on all those concerned with the sport, both mentally and financially, stating that “Champs” needed to be held this year, after the event was cancelled last year.

“The current delay is destructive. The psychological and mental damage to our athletes and coaches is almost irreparable. As a nation, we cannot afford a cancellation of ISSA Champs 2021, which the delay will cause,” the body for athletics coaches claimed.

“Not only is the competition a major pillar for our world-renowned track and field prowess, it provides the platform for student-athletes to earn athletics scholarships to overseas colleges and universities. In fact, the data indicates that each year our student-athletes earn scholarships valuing at over $2 billion. This is a stark contrast to the $85.791 million allocated in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditures for the Ministry of Sports for athlete's insurance. No other line item was identified as applicable,” it added.

JATAFCA urged the Government to partner with the sport's stakeholders to ensure that track and field resumes immediately.

“We, therefore, call upon the authorities to recognise the importance of track and field to the overall national development, the psyche and contribution to the young people of our nation. We implore them to partner with the JAAA, ISSA and their sponsors, to stage these competitions safely and successfully.”

Three regional track and field championships which are pivotal to the qualification process for Champs were stopped by the Government at the last minute two weeks ago, and JATAFCA has given the Government 24 hours to respond to the applications for their staging.

“We also make the call for authorities to provide clear and immediate responses, within 24 hours, to the applications for permits now in their possession. Further delay would be tantamount to assisting our global competitors in making light of our efforts when we meet on the track or in the field later this year,” JATAFCA said.

The last track and field meet to be held for high school athletes was the Corporate Area Development Meet on March 19 and 20, while the seniors participated at Velocity Fest 8 at National Stadium on March 2. Eastern Championships, the Central Championships and the Western Championships were all prevented from being staged by the Government last month.