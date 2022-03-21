Coaches welcome changes to Champs schedule

Some top local high school coaches have welcomed the decision by the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) to make further adjustments to the schedule of events for the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships to be held at the National Stadium from April 5-9.

The event, which is to be officially launched on Monday at the National Stadium, will see changes to the schedule of events for the second-straight year. But the new adjustments will be more far-reaching and “bolder”, according to Anthony Davis, the competition director and meet manager for the five-day championships.

“Based on COVID-19 protocols when Champs returned in 2021, we introduced a ranking system which Glen Mills had been advocating for. We also came up with a schedule that would conform with the curfew times, the feedback from coaches was positive and ISSA is not going back to the old schedule.”

Among the more noticeable changes this year is to move the 400m earlier in the schedule, starting on Tuesday's first day and the completion of the 100m finals on Wednesday evening.

The idea, Davis told the Jamaica Observer, was to give more rest time to the athletes, especially those who were doing the “popular doubles like the 100m/200m and the 200m/400m events”.

He added: “We were encouraged to be bold, but will not take away from the Friday/Saturday vibes.”

Another change will be the contesting of fewer finals over the last two days, which was previously described as “cluttered” by St Jago High Girls Head Coach Keilando Goburn.

“I am happy about the adjustments that were made to the schedule, I think they were long overdue, personally I think this will give the athletes way more recovery time in-between events, I think Saturday's schedule was a little clustered and taking the 400m out of Saturday is very good its a welcomed move,” Goburn told the Observer.

“In terms of the 100m, I think the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Champs was the only championship in the world where you ran the 100m and 200 and then go back to the 100m, everywhere else the 100m would be completed before athletes moved on to the 200m,” Goburn said.

Additionally, the new schedule will allow for more rest time for the middle-distance runners as well as some competing in throwing events, Davis said.

“The idea was to give smaller schools a chance. We used data from past Champs to guide the decision-making, and the new schedule will also see an even spread of the finals across five days.

“The field events have not been moved, no changes there, the track events were inserted in the revised schedule,” he added, while noting there will be gaps between events to facilitate sanitising.

Dave Anderson, coach of the Holmwood Technical girls team was all for the changes.

“I definitely agree with the schedule being spread out to facilitates some athletes that have double events. I have found out over the years that not many athletes recovers well enough after competing in the Steeplechase at Champs to be effective for another event,” he said.

“The fact that Saturday is no longer packed with only finals, then this augurs well for the turnout of spectators from day one to five, which is good for the athletes,” adding, “One issue for me with the schedule is day one with the 400m and 400m hurdles are only three hours apart,” Anderson added.

Leaford Grant, the coach of Kingston College, said the changes would help both the athletes as well as the fans.

“I think its a good move allowing more rest time for the 400m and the 100m for the boys doing sprints,” he told the Observer.

“It's also a more spectator-friendly Champs over the five days, where spectators are able to see some of the premium finals early in the week, so the championships itself becomes more interesting over the five days.”

Neil Harrison of defending boys' champions Jamaica College said: “It looks good. It allows for 400/800 double if you have that kind of quality. Athletes who run the 200/400 double would get the 400 out the way and concentrate on the 200, 4×100m, and 4×400m relays. Any schedule that will give adequate recovery to the athletes must produce better performance.”

Marlon Gayle, the head coach of the St Jago High boys' team, said, while he had not had the opportunity “to do a comprehensive analysis, more rest must be beneficial to the athletes achieving better performances”.

Davis said the enforcing of quotas for events — which was introduced last year to restrict the number of people inside the stadium due to COVID-19 protocols — had been increased this year, up to 64 in some cases.