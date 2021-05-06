Coke, Robinson cop NJCAA athlete of the week awards

Former Jamaican junior jumpers Shakwon Coke and Nia Robinson, both of Barton County College, were on Tuesday named the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the week after their outstanding performances.

Both Coke, formerly of Kingston College, and Robinson, who attended Rusea's High, won two events at the championships held at the Cowley Sports Complex in Arkansas City, Kansas, and were named field athletes of the three-day event.

Coke, who was being named National Athlete of the Week for the second time, was among some of the best jumpers in the country last weekend and should be one of the most-sought-after male horizontal jumpers when he graduates from Barton in June, swept the long and triple jump events.

His wind-aided 16.70m (2.8m/s) in the triple jump saw him finish near the top of the weekly All-College Descending Order List, regardless of all conditions while his 8.05m (0.0m/s) in the long jump saw him place second overall in that event.

Robinson, who is a freshman, became the third best woman outdoors long jumper in NJCAA history with her Barton record 6.56m (-1.7 m/s) and also took the high jump and was second in the triple jump.

— Paul Reid