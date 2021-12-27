Collapse hands Windies defeat in opener

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — A late order collapse sent West Indies Under-19s to a disappointing 18-run defeat to South Africa Under-19s, in the opening Youth One-Day International here Sunday.

In pursuit of a modest 147 for victory at Cumberland Playing Field, the hosts were coasting at 121 for three in the 31st over before collapsing to lose their last seven wickets for eight runs off 25 deliveries, and crash to 128 all out.

Giovonte Depeiza top-scored with 39 and it was his 51-run, fourth-wicket stand with Rivaldo Clarke (13) which appeared to put West Indies Under-19s on course for a simple victory.

Leg-spinner Dewald Brevis snatched three for 36 while fast bowler Andile Simelane claimed two for five, the pair scything through the lower order to set up South Africa Under-19s' win.

Ackeem Auguste had earlier chipped in with 27 and Teddy Bishop, 24 to repair the innings after the openers fell cheaply.

Sent in, the visitors posted a paltry 146 before being dismissed in the 35th over, Jade Smith top-scoring with 34 and Ethan Cunningham supporting with 30.

Left-armer Anderson Mahase snared four for 33 to lead the hosts' attack while off-spinner Onaje Amory snatched three for 34.

Smith struck three fours and two sixes off 43 balls in a 56-run opening stand with Cunningham who counted three fours and a six in a 44-ball knock.

Once they were separated, however, South Africa Under-19s failed to build any meaningful partnerships and the innings lost its way.

In reply, openers Shaqkere Parris (5) and Matthew Nandu (9) perished cheaply with only 20 runs on the board in the eighth over before Auguste rebuilt the innings in a 50-run, third-wicket stand, first with Bishop and then with Rivaldo Clarke.

Bishop retired hurt in the 19th over and Auguste followed in the 22nd, and Depeiza and Clarke breathed fresh life into the innings before the collapse ensued.