Collegiate kings

Former Jamaican junior representatives Ackeen Colley and Owayne Owens were on Tuesday named athletes of the week in their respective conferences after outstanding performances on the US College indoor circuit last weekend.

Colley, the former Inter-secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) Champs gold medal winner for Rusea's High, broke his own 80m record at Western Illinois University, running 1:48.22 minutes at the Music City Challenge at Vanderbilt University and was named the Summit League Men's Track Athlete of the Week for the first time.

Colley, who is majoring in nursing, broke his previous best of 1:48 56 seconds that he set last year and improved to ninth on the all-time Jamaican list in the event.

Owens, the former Cornwall College standout, set a new personal best 16.60m to win the men's triple jump at the Tiger Paw meet at Clemson University to be named the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Men's Field Athlete of the Week in back-to-back weeks and for the third time this season.

The University of Virginia student and the ACC indoor and outdoor champions last year has the third-best mark in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), 10th in the world, and is the seventh best ever by a Jamaican, only nine centimetres behind fellow Cornwallian Odaine Lewis on the Jamaican all-time list.

Former Calabar High jumper Luke Brown of the University of Kentucky was second to Owens with 16.28m and former Jamaica College jumper Malik Cunningham of Villanova was third in 16.12m, both personal best marks.

NCAA Division One defending champion in the women's 60m hurdles Ackera Nugent of Baylor University won her pet event at the Texas Tech Shoot-out, running a personal best 7.89 seconds, breaking her own school record as she now owns the top five times ever run by a Baylor athlete.

Former Edwin Allen High jumper Ackelia Smith broke the University of Texas school record when she jumped 13.94m to place second at the Tiger Paw meet.

She broke the 13.47m that has stood since 1986 and is now sixth all-time on the list of Jamaicans.

There were several Jamaican winners at the Don Kirby Elite in New Mexico, former Rusea's High athlete Jordani Woodley of the University of Texas-El Paso won the men's 60m hurdles in 7.93 seconds.

Texas A&M's Chevannie Hanson, formerly of Edwin Allen, won the men's 400m in 45.89 seconds, while his teammate Cherokee Young won the women's race in 51.24 seconds.

