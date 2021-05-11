ISSA Boys’ and Girls’ Champs — Competition schedule Day 1

ISSA Boys’ and Girls’ Champs — Competition schedule Day 1Tuesday, May 11, 2021
|
Time Event Class Gender Status
9:00AM Steeplechase Open Girls Final
9:15AM Steeplechase Open Boys Final
9:45AM 70 M Hurdles 4 Girls Semis
9:45AM High Jump 1 Girls Final
10:15AM 80 M Hurdles 3 Girls Semis
10:30AM 100 M Hurdles 2 Girls Semis
10:30AM Javelin Open Boys Final
10:50AM 100M Hurdles 1 Girls Semis
11:00AM 100M Hurdles 3 Boys Semis
11:10AM 110M Hurdles 2 Boys Semis
11:20AM 110M Hurdles 1 Boys Semis
11:20AM Long Jump 3 Girls Final
11::35AM Discus Throw 3 Girls Final
2:00PM 200M 4 Girls Prelim
2:10PM 200M 3 Girls Prelim
2:10PM Shot Put 2 Girls Final
2:20PM 200M 3 Boys Prelim
2:30PM 200M 2 Girls Prelim
2:40PM 200M 2 Boys Prelim
2:40PM High Jump 3 Girls Final
2:50PM 200M 1 Girls Prelim
3:00PM 200M 1 Boys Prelim
3:00PM Long Jump 1 Boys Final
4:35PM 70 M Hurdles 4 Girls Final
4:50PM 80M Hurdles 3 Girls Final
5:05PM 100M Hurdles 2 Girls Final
5:15PM 100M Hurdles 1 Girls Final
5:25PM 100M Hurdles 3 Boys Final
5:35PM 110M Hurdles 2 Boys Final
5:45PM 110M Hurdles 1 Boys Final
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy