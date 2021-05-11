ISSA Boys’ and Girls’ Champs — Competition schedule Day 1

Time Event Class Gender Status 9:00AM Steeplechase Open Girls Final 9:15AM Steeplechase Open Boys Final 9:45AM 70 M Hurdles 4 Girls Semis 9:45AM High Jump 1 Girls Final 10:15AM 80 M Hurdles 3 Girls Semis 10:30AM 100 M Hurdles 2 Girls Semis 10:30AM Javelin Open Boys Final 10:50AM 100M Hurdles 1 Girls Semis 11:00AM 100M Hurdles 3 Boys Semis 11:10AM 110M Hurdles 2 Boys Semis 11:20AM 110M Hurdles 1 Boys Semis 11:20AM Long Jump 3 Girls Final 11::35AM Discus Throw 3 Girls Final 2:00PM 200M 4 Girls Prelim 2:10PM 200M 3 Girls Prelim 2:10PM Shot Put 2 Girls Final 2:20PM 200M 3 Boys Prelim 2:30PM 200M 2 Girls Prelim 2:40PM 200M 2 Boys Prelim 2:40PM High Jump 3 Girls Final 2:50PM 200M 1 Girls Prelim 3:00PM 200M 1 Boys Prelim 3:00PM Long Jump 1 Boys Final 4:35PM 70 M Hurdles 4 Girls Final 4:50PM 80M Hurdles 3 Girls Final 5:05PM 100M Hurdles 2 Girls Final 5:15PM 100M Hurdles 1 Girls Final 5:25PM 100M Hurdles 3 Boys Final 5:35PM 110M Hurdles 2 Boys Final 5:45PM 110M Hurdles 1 Boys Final

