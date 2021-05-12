ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Competition schedule Day 2

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Time Event Class Gender Status

9:00AM Long Jump 4 Girls Final

9:15AM Shot Put 1 Girls Final

9:15AM 100M Dec Open Boys Event # 1

9:30AM 4 x 100M Relays 3 Girls Semi-Final

9:45AM 4 x 100M Relays 3 Boys Semis

10:00AM 4 x 100M Relays 2 Girls Semis

10:00AM High Jump 2 Girls Final

10:15AM 4 x 100M Relays 2 Boys Semis

10:30AM 4 x 100M Relays 1 Girls Semis

10:45AM 4 x 100M Relays 1 Boys Semis

11:00AM 4 x 100M Relays 4 Girls Semis

11:00AM Long Jump Dec Open Boys Event # 2

11:15AM Discus Throw 2 Girls Final

1:00PM Shot Put Dec Open Boys Event # 3

1:00PM Long Jump 2 Boys Final

3:00PM High Jump Dec Open Boys Event # 4

3:15PM 1600 Medley Relay Open Girls Semis

3:30PM 1600 Medley Relay Open Boys Semis

3:45PM 100M 4 Girls Prelim

3:55PM 100M 3 Girls Prelim

4:05PM 100M 3 Boys Prelim

4:15PM 100M 2 Girls Prelim

4:25PM 100M 2 Boys Prelim

4:35PM 100M 1 Girls Prelim

4:45PM 100M 1 Boys Prelim

4:55PM 400M 3 Girls Prelim

5:05PM 400M Dec Open Boys Event # 5

5:15PM 400M 3 Boys Prelim

5:15PM 400M 2 Girls Prelim

5:25PM 400M 2 Boys Prelim

5:35:PM 400M 1 Girls Prelim

5:45PM 400M 1 Boys Prelim

