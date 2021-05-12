ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Competition schedule Day 2

ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Competition schedule Day 2Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Time Event Class Gender Status
9:00AM Long Jump 4 Girls Final
9:15AM Shot Put 1 Girls Final
9:15AM 100M Dec Open Boys Event # 1
9:30AM 4 x 100M Relays 3 Girls Semi-Final
9:45AM 4 x 100M Relays 3 Boys Semis
10:00AM 4 x 100M Relays 2 Girls Semis
10:00AM High Jump 2 Girls Final
10:15AM 4 x 100M Relays 2 Boys Semis
10:30AM 4 x 100M Relays 1 Girls Semis
10:45AM 4 x 100M Relays 1 Boys Semis
11:00AM 4 x 100M Relays 4 Girls Semis
11:00AM Long Jump Dec Open Boys Event # 2
11:15AM Discus Throw 2 Girls Final
1:00PM Shot Put Dec Open Boys Event # 3
1:00PM Long Jump 2 Boys Final
3:00PM High Jump Dec Open Boys Event # 4
3:15PM 1600 Medley Relay Open Girls Semis
3:30PM 1600 Medley Relay Open Boys Semis
3:45PM 100M 4 Girls Prelim
3:55PM 100M 3 Girls Prelim
4:05PM 100M 3 Boys Prelim
4:15PM 100M 2 Girls Prelim
4:25PM 100M 2 Boys Prelim
4:35PM 100M 1 Girls Prelim
4:45PM 100M 1 Boys Prelim
4:55PM 400M 3 Girls Prelim
5:05PM 400M Dec Open Boys Event # 5
5:15PM 400M 3 Boys Prelim
5:15PM 400M 2 Girls Prelim
5:25PM 400M 2 Boys Prelim
5:35:PM 400M 1 Girls Prelim
5:45PM 400M 1 Boys Prelim
