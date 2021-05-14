ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Competition schedule Day 4

Time Event Class Gender Status 9:00AM Triple Jump 2 Boys Final 9:00AM 100M Hurdles Hep Girls Event # 1 9:20M 400M 3 Girls Semi-Final 9:30AM 400M 3 Boys Semi-Final 9:30m High Jump 4 Girls Final 9:40AM 400M 2 Girls Semi-Final 9:50AM 400M 2 Boys Semi-Final 9:50AM Shot Put 1 Boys Final 10:00AM 400M 1 Girls Semi-Final 10:10AM 400M 1 Boys Semi-Final 10:20AM 800M 3 Girls Semi-Final 10:30AM 800M 3 Boys Semi-Final 10:40AM 800M 2 Girls Semi-Final 10:50AM 800M 2 Boys Semi-Final 11:00AM 800M 1 Girls Semi-Final 11:00AM High Jump Hep Open Girls Event # 2 11:10AM 800M 1 Boys Semi-Final 11:20AM Pole Vault Open Boys Final 11:30AM Triple Jump Open Girls Final 1:00PM Discus 1 Girls Final 1:00PM Long Jump 3 Boys Final 1:00PM Shot Put Hep Open Girls Event # 3 3:00PM Triple Jump 1 Boys Final 3:00PM 200M Hep Open Girls Event # 4 3:10PM 200M 4 Girls Semi-Final 3:20PM 200M 3 Girls Semi-Final 3:30PM 200M 3 Boys Semi-Final 3:40PM 200m 2 Girls Semi-Final 3:50PM 200M 2 Boys Semi-Final 4:00PM 200M 1 Girls Semi-Final 4:10PM 200M 1 Boys Semi-Final 4:25PM 400M Hurdles Open Girls Final 4:40PM 400M Hurdles 2 Boys Final 4:55PM 400M Hurdles 1 Boys Final

