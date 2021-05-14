ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Competition schedule Day 4

ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Competition schedule Day 4Friday, May 14, 2021
|
Time Event Class Gender Status
9:00AM Triple Jump 2 Boys Final
9:00AM 100M Hurdles Hep Girls Event # 1
9:20M 400M 3 Girls Semi-Final
9:30AM 400M 3 Boys Semi-Final
9:30m High Jump 4 Girls Final
9:40AM 400M 2 Girls Semi-Final
9:50AM 400M 2 Boys Semi-Final
9:50AM Shot Put 1 Boys Final
10:00AM 400M 1 Girls Semi-Final
10:10AM 400M 1 Boys Semi-Final
10:20AM 800M 3 Girls Semi-Final
10:30AM 800M 3 Boys Semi-Final
10:40AM 800M 2 Girls Semi-Final
10:50AM 800M 2 Boys Semi-Final
11:00AM 800M 1 Girls Semi-Final
11:00AM High Jump Hep Open Girls Event # 2
11:10AM 800M 1 Boys Semi-Final
11:20AM Pole Vault Open Boys Final
11:30AM Triple Jump Open Girls Final
1:00PM Discus 1 Girls Final
1:00PM Long Jump 3 Boys Final
1:00PM Shot Put Hep Open Girls Event # 3
3:00PM Triple Jump 1 Boys Final
3:00PM 200M Hep Open Girls Event # 4
3:10PM 200M 4 Girls Semi-Final
3:20PM 200M 3 Girls Semi-Final
3:30PM 200M 3 Boys Semi-Final
3:40PM 200m 2 Girls Semi-Final
3:50PM 200M 2 Boys Semi-Final
4:00PM 200M 1 Girls Semi-Final
4:10PM 200M 1 Boys Semi-Final
4:25PM 400M Hurdles Open Girls Final
4:40PM 400M Hurdles 2 Boys Final
4:55PM 400M Hurdles 1 Boys Final
