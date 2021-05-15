Competition Schedule Day 5

Competition Schedule Day 5Saturday, May 15, 2021
|
Time Event Class Gender Status
10:00AM Long Jump Hep Open Girls Event #5
10:00AM 400M 3 Girls Final
10:05AM 400M 3 Boys Final
10:10AM 400M 2 Girls Final
10:10AM High Jump 2 Boys Final
10:15AM 400M 2 Boys Final
10:20AM 400M 1 Girls Final
10:25AM 400M 1 Boys Final
10:35AM 800M 3 Girls Final
10:45AM 800M 3 Boys Final
10:55AM 800M 2 Girls Final
11:05AM 800M 2 Boys Final
11:15AM 800M 1 Girls Final
11:25AM 800M 1 Boys Final
11:25AM Discus 2 Boys Final
11:35AM 200M 4 Girls Final
11:45AM 200M 3 Girls Final
11:45AM Long Jump 1 Girls Final
11:55AM 200M 3 Boys Final
12:00PM Javelin Hep Event # 6
12:05PM 200M 2 Girls Final
12:10PM 200M 2 Boys Final
12:15PM 200M 1 Girls Final
12:20PM 200M 1 Boys Final
12:30PM High Jump 1 Boys Final
12:35PM 1600 Medley Open Girls Final
12:45PM 1600 Medley Open Boys Final
12:50PM 3000 M Open Girls Final
1:15PM Grace Kennedy Giveaway
1:25PM 4 X 100M Relays 1 Girls Final
1:35PM 4 X 100M Relays 1 Boys Final
1:45PM 4 X 100M Relays 2 Girls Final
1:55PM 4 X 100M Relays 2 Boys Final
2:00PM 800M Hep Open Girls Event # 7
2:10PM 4 X 100M Relays 3 Girls Final
2:20PM 4 X 100M Relays 3 Boys Final
2:30PM 4 X 100M Relays 4 Girls Final
2:35PM 5000M Open Boys Final
2:55PM 4 X 400M Relays Open Girls Final
3:05PM 4 X 400M Relays 0pen Boys Final
3:15PM Closing Ceremony
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy