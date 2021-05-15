Competition Schedule Day 5

Time Event Class Gender Status 10:00AM Long Jump Hep Open Girls Event #5 10:00AM 400M 3 Girls Final 10:05AM 400M 3 Boys Final 10:10AM 400M 2 Girls Final 10:10AM High Jump 2 Boys Final 10:15AM 400M 2 Boys Final 10:20AM 400M 1 Girls Final 10:25AM 400M 1 Boys Final 10:35AM 800M 3 Girls Final 10:45AM 800M 3 Boys Final 10:55AM 800M 2 Girls Final 11:05AM 800M 2 Boys Final 11:15AM 800M 1 Girls Final 11:25AM 800M 1 Boys Final 11:25AM Discus 2 Boys Final 11:35AM 200M 4 Girls Final 11:45AM 200M 3 Girls Final 11:45AM Long Jump 1 Girls Final 11:55AM 200M 3 Boys Final 12:00PM Javelin Hep Event # 6 12:05PM 200M 2 Girls Final 12:10PM 200M 2 Boys Final 12:15PM 200M 1 Girls Final 12:20PM 200M 1 Boys Final 12:30PM High Jump 1 Boys Final 12:35PM 1600 Medley Open Girls Final 12:45PM 1600 Medley Open Boys Final 12:50PM 3000 M Open Girls Final 1:15PM Grace Kennedy Giveaway 1:25PM 4 X 100M Relays 1 Girls Final 1:35PM 4 X 100M Relays 1 Boys Final 1:45PM 4 X 100M Relays 2 Girls Final 1:55PM 4 X 100M Relays 2 Boys Final 2:00PM 800M Hep Open Girls Event # 7 2:10PM 4 X 100M Relays 3 Girls Final 2:20PM 4 X 100M Relays 3 Boys Final 2:30PM 4 X 100M Relays 4 Girls Final 2:35PM 5000M Open Boys Final 2:55PM 4 X 400M Relays Open Girls Final 3:05PM 4 X 400M Relays 0pen Boys Final 3:15PM Closing Ceremony

