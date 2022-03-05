Confidence soars as STETHS look to retain Western Champs titles

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) are confident they will retain both the boys' and girls' sections of the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs to be held at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex today, starting at 9:30 am.

STETHS have had a good season so far and head coach Bryan James thinks they should dominate today's championships as they prepare for another good run at the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Championships next month.

Eighteen girls' schools and 16 boys' schools will participate, and chairman of the organising committee and president of COCAA Stephen Smith told the Jamaica Observer on Friday that they were ready.

Smith said after struggling for the last two years and having to reduce the championships from three days to one due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were hoping the worst was behind them and were looking forward to “getting back to normalcy next year”.

Former champions Munro College and Mannings School will return to the boys' section after both were missing for the last few years.

While STETHS should retain their titles, the competition will be fierce and the expectations from the coaches are that the athletes will rise to the occasion and deliver.

James, who said they were expecting to dominate the boys track events, said the plan was to “at least match last year's points totals or surpass them”.

Last year STETHS scored 430.5 points to retain the boys' section and 368 points to break Rusea's High's hold on the girls' section.

The race for the other places in the boys' section could come down to a restocked Herbert Morrison Technical and Cornwall College, while Petersfield should feature in both sections with Maggotty High expected to continue their good run from last year, especially in the girls' section.

For Herbert Morrison's coach Claude Grant, who has endured a few tough seasons, Western Champs this year will not be about who will score the most points. He said: “There will be no pressure on the athletes, after all they have been through the last two years, they were told to just enjoy themselves.

“If they get a personal best [in their events] that would be a positive, but if they don't or they don't perform up to expectations, then we go back to reassess what went wrong.”

Grant, who has led Herbert Morrison to victory in both sections, said: “Points are not the main thing as we are still in COVD-19 and some of the athletes were not able to prepare as well as before and some were prevented from competing as they did not have both doses of the vaccine, but having the championships will help to bring the sport back.”

Despite teaching at a school in Kingston, Machell Woolery is still pulling the strings at Petersfield High and said while he does not expect to challenge for any of the top spots, he is hoping his athletes will step up.

He said his girls' team was the stronger of the two, and added “we have more depth on the girls side, but we will represent on Saturday”.

Based on results earlier in the season, sprinters are expected to dominate with a number of athletes from western schools, at the top or close to the top of the national rankings.

Herbert Morrison's Deandre Daley and Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard, both appearing to have overcome injuries that affected them last year, will start favourites to win the Class One boys' and Class Two girls' sprint doubles.

William Knibb's Lavanya Williams, who won the Class Three sprint double at Western Champs last year before going on to repeat the ISSA Champs later in the year, will be in Class Two this year and could be a contender for medals along with STETHS' Habiba Harris.

Petersfield High's Alexis James, the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-18 100m hurdles champion in San Jose, Costa Rica last year, will start favourite to take the girls' Class One 100m and 100m hurdles.

The Class One boys' throwing events should see competition for the first time in a few years with defending champion Tiojosh Mowatt of Cornwall College expected to get a serious challenge from Petersfield High's Yekini Bowen, who has thrown a personal best 53.24m already.

William Knibb's Chavez Grey leads the Class One shot put going into the championships, while Mowatt is expected to challenge for a medal in his final year in high school.

Boys' Teams: Aberdeen High, BB Coke, Cornwall College, Green Island High, Herbert Morrison Technical, Lacovia High, Maggotty High, Mannings School, Munro College, Petersfield High, Rhodes Hall High, Rusea's High, St Elizabeth Technical, Spot Valley High, Sydney Pagon High, William Knibb Memorial

Girls' Teams: Aberdeen High, Albert Town High, BB Coke, Green Island High, Herbert Morrison Technical, Lacovia High, Maggotty High, Mannings School, Mt Alvernia High, Petersfield High, Rhodes Hall High, Rusea's High, St Elizabeth Technical, Spot Valley High, William Knibb Memorial.