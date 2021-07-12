ALL SET TO GO!

ORLANDO, USA — In 2015, not many people gave them a chance, but the Reggae Boyz defied the odds and made it to the Concacaf Gold Cup final for the first time.

In that finale, they lost 1-3 to Mexico, and two years later, they repeated, this time losing 1-2 to the USA.

The Boyz were now viewed as Concacaf pedigree and expectations were high that great things could be on the horizon.

But when they finished fourth in 2019, it was seen as an underachievement.

In 2021, once again the pressure mounts on the Boyz to deliver on their promise and land Concacaf's most coveted trophy.

But their Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore says he feels no pressure to deliver the title, but sees the pursuit of it as a source of inspiration to deliver great performances from his team.

“I don't see it as pressure, but more as a motivation as the coaching staff and players are looking for an excellent tournament overall,” he said.

“The sky is the limit and we just want to respect our opponents and the tournament.”

Jamaica, regular Gold Cup campaigners, bow into the biennial tournament today with first-time qualifier Suriname at Exploria Stadium here at 6:30 pm (5:30 pm Jamaica time) to get Group C under way.

In the other group game, Costa Rica and Guadeloupe will cross swords at 9:00 pm (8:00 pm Jamaica time).

At press time yesterday, El Salvador and Guatemala were engaged in Group A action, following the opening encounter where Trinidad and Tobago pulled off a massive result, drawing 0-0 with defending champion Mexico on Saturday.

Also yesterday, the USA and Haiti and Canada and Martinique were locked in Group B battles.

Jamaica and Suriname have history on the field of play, having met five times prior, with the Boyz winning four times.

The only win for Suriname was 3-1 in 1996 in the Caribbean Cup, but the last time these two teams met was in Concacaf Nations League in 2018, where Jamaica won 2-1.

But Jamaica, ranked 45th by Fifa, will have to quickly forget their statistical edge over the 136th-rated Dutch-speaking nation and get down to the business of delivering a quality show that will, hopefully, result in three crucial points.

Newly appointed Assistant Coach Paul Hall would not give away specific tactical secrets, but instead spoke to broad approaches.

“Obviously, we have to identify their main threats and try and nullify them as much as possible, and then work out where we think we can attack them and win the game,” he said.

Even though it is widely accepted that the Boyz squad is blessed with high-level professional experience in all parts of the park, Hall spoke glowingly of the potential of the team's offensive firepower.

“We have got the players who can go out and attack them and win the game. Also we have got players with the potential to go out there and be the best in the tournament. In the end, all we have to do is the common sense thing and that is to attack their weaknesses,” said the France '98 World Cup veteran.

Hall, who is on furlough from his substantive post with English club Queens Park Rangers, says he believes in the smarts of the players in adjusting to any potential tricks their opponents will be able to conjure throughout the contest.

“During the course of the game they [Suriname] may change, but this is where we expect the players to be intelligent enough to play what the game throws at them, and stick to the plan as much as possible.

“They have done their homework on us and they will try to nullify our threats, and it's just going to be a game of chess, and hopefully, we can take our chances, because there will be chances in the game,” said Hall, an English-born player turned coach.

The range of weaponry available to Jamaica is no secret, and it is for this reason why the Boyz are expected to open the canons.

“We are strong, we are quick, we have players with close control, we have players who can threaten anybody's backline; it's quite an exciting attack that we have got just by the very nature of how we play football.

“Without mentioning anybody's name, we have players in our front four who can score goals past anybody, so you have to rate them up there with the best,” said Hall, a forward in his journeyman playing days.

With Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen), Shamar Nicholson (Charleroi), Andre Gray (Watford), Bobby Reid (Fulham), Cory Burke (Philadelphia Union) and Junior Flemmings (Birmingham Legion) in the attacking line-up, no wonder Jamaica are seen as a threatening force.

It's now up to the team to repay their coaches belief in them.

“I am looking forward to it tomorrow and I am happy with the way we have planned as we have tried to cover all bases and we have tried to prepare the team as much as possible. We have an experienced team and we expect them to go out there and perform at a high level,” Hall noted.

Lifting the Gold Cup is certainly on Hall's mind, but he preferred to thread a cautious path, rather than being brash about the team's goals and prospects.

“We have got a good reputation in the tournament and we want to continue that reputation. Of course, we want to win, but the other teams want to win as well, so it's about getting the momentum and ensure we continue that momentum.

“You can't go in there thinking we are better because teams will surprise you, other teams will have knowledge about you. Sometimes the game does not go for you, but what you can do is bring your level of performance up and put yourself in the best possible position to win football matches,” Hall ended.

Though there was no official starting line-up, but based on how the team trained on Saturday at ESPN Wide World of Sports gave an idea of where the coaches' minds are.

It appeared that Captain Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) would start in goal, with Liam Moore (Reading) and Damion Lowe (Al-Ittihad) in the centre of defence.

In wide defence, Alvas Powell (Philadelphia Union) could play his customary right-side position, while Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) could be the pick for the left side.

In midfield it would be no surprise should Michael Hector (Fulham), Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) and Bobby Reid (Fulham) get the start, while Blair Turgott (Ostersund), Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen) and Shamar Nicholson (Charleroi) could form a three-prong attacking force.

But, of course, many other quality players have rotated in these positions during training, so Coach Whitmore and his team could have other plans.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United youth star Ravel Morrison, who is expected to figure prominently in the campaign, is yet to join the group here in Orlando.

According to the latest from the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), the midfielder is still awaiting his visa from the US Embassy. “If and when he gets same, he can join the squad at any juncture throughout the tournament,” the JFF release said.

Morrison is said to be in England where he is keeping up with his fitness through training.