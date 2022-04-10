Confident Dunbeholden face MBU as JPL moves into higher gear

LEADERS Dunbeholden FC are expected to be brimming with confidence when they visit Wespow Park in St James to take on floundering Montego Bay United on match day 13 of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL).

Kick-off time is 3:00 pm.

Dunbeholden, who have played some impressive football at times this season, have 28 points from 12 matches. Last time out, the St Catherine-based outfit clipped Vere United 1-0 to maintain its outstanding start to the campaign.

Montego Bay's fortunes have been the total opposite, rooted at the base of the 12-team table with five points. Last week's 0-3 thrashing at the hands of Waterhouse FC is only the latest in a string of setbacks for the football flag bearers from western Jamaica.

In another 3:00 pm start, the struggling pair of Vere United and Molynes United are set to do battle at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at The University of the West Indies, Mona campus in St Andrew.

Vere, located in Clarendon, are ninth with 10 points while St Andrew-based Molynes, who have the same number of points as their opponents, are a place behind due to an inferior goal difference.

In today's other 3 o'clock encounter, Tivoli Gardens FC, without Head Coach Phillip Williams who confirmed he recently parted ways with the club, are to take on Humble Lions FC at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Tivoli Gardens are eighth in the JPL with 13 points while Humble Lions are 11th with nine points.

In the day's feature match at the Anthony Spaulding Complex, hosts Arnett Gardens FC tackle long-time rivals Portmore United at 5:15 pm.

Arnett are third with 24 points, just within reach of the leaders, while Portmore occupy seventh place with 15 points.

In one of two flagship Monday night contests at the Anthony Spaulding Complex, sixth-place Harbour View FC (16 points) are to match wits against fourth-place Mount Pleasant Football Academy (22 points) at 5:00 pm.

In the 7:30 pm feature game at the venue, Waterhouse are set to square off against title-holders Cavalier FC. Waterhouse hold down second place with 26 points while Cavalier, fifth with 22 points, are not far behind.

Sunday's matches

3:00 pm — Montego Bay vs Dunbeholden @ Wespow Park

3:00 pm — Vere vs Molynes @ UWI-JFF Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence

3:00 pm — Tivoli Gardens vs Humble Lions @ Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex

5:15 pm — Arnett Gardens vs Portmore @ Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex

Monday's matches

5:00 pm — Harbour View vs Mount Pleasant @ Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex

7:30 pm — Waterhouse vs Cavalier @ Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex

— Sanjay Myers