All systems go!

The wait is finally over for Jamaica's senior Reggae Girlz as they get their World Cup quest under way today against Bermuda in the first phase of the Concacaf Women's Championship qualifying game at the National Stadium.

Game time is 7:00 pm.

Though on paper the Jamaicans seem to have Group C, which also includes Grenada, Cayman Islands, and the Dominican Republic, in the bag, Head Coach Vinimore “Vin” Blaine has warned against complacency, urging his players to execute to their full potential and ensure a positive start.

They cannot afford to slip as only the winner from each of the six groups will progress to join top-ranked teams USA and Canada in the final eight-team tournament scheduled for July 4-18 in Mexico.

Blaine, while expressing confidence of victory this evening, pointed out that he will respect all opponents, particularly this Bermuda outfit, which, like his team, has been bolstered by overseas-based players.

The Girlz came away 4-0 winners in the last meeting between the two teams in the 2018 qualifiers.

“I am as confident as I could be and should be. It's the Girlz now that have to take it from here…it is up to them. The preparation as I said is nowhere near where we should be, but the experience and ability that they have makes me even more confident, “Blaine told reporters during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“We know nothing about Bermuda other than that they have improved on their recruiting so they have more overseas players like ourselves. But my Girlz are professionals, they understand the game and they know that it is very important that we win tomorrow [Thursday],” he added.

Blaine, though undecided, hinted at the possibility of employing a 4-2-3-1 formation for today's game, as opposed to the 4-3-3 set-up which the Girlz have become accustomed to.

He explained that the reason for the change is based on the quality of the 23 players at his disposal.

“I am contemplating a change because of the players that I have. Remember, some players who were part of the plans going forward are not currently available, so now we have to look at the ability and positions of other players and see if they can handle the formation.

“So it won't be a 4-3-3, it might transition into a 4-3-3 when we are attacking, but 4-2-3-1 is what we might go for. I had other ideas going in, but we might revert to that because, as I said, because of the personnel we have,” Blaine explained.

“The depth of the team is good, so I just have to move people around a bit. We are good attacking-wise, but defensively we have to make sure that I put the right persons down the centre of the pitch,” he said.

By all indications, the veteran tactician and his assistants, Toni Cowan and Everton Edwards, are aiming to parade the versatility of certain players within the ranks to suit their tactics.

Based on observation, they could go with Rebecca Spencer in goal, and the Swaby sisters, Allyson and Chantelle, in the heart of defence. They will possibly be flanked by Dominique Bond-Flasza on the right and Sashana Campbell on the left.

Kayla McCoy and Chinyelu Asher could ply the holding midfield roles, with Trudi Carter, Olufolasade Adamolekun, and Khadija Shaw being deployed behind Jody Brown.

“I don't think any debutant would be starting, but I expect them to play at a high level [when they get an opportunity] and show me what they can do if they want to be a part of the team going forward,” declared Blaine.

“My expectation is that these Girlz are going to do very well. As a coach you have to think that way and, from what I saw, they moved the ball very well, so it is just for them to get their minds set on the game,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Bermuda's Head Coach Niqueta Robinson says, while her team has every ounce of respect for the Jamaicans, they will be coming to play their game.

“We have been working. We played Jamaica a few times and we have a lot of respect for Jamaica. We know that they bring a level of professionalism and it's something that we are working towards as well,” said Robinson.

“So we are looking forward to playing Jamaica, we have some tricks up our sleeves, as well, because our team has grown from strength to strength over the years.

“This team is a different look from 2018, much like Jamaica's team, which is full of professionals, and I think it's great for the region and its something we aspire to as well. Our girls want to play at this level and so we enjoy playing in these type of matches,” she added.

Jamaica squad: Sydney Schneider, Yazmeen Jamieson, Rebecca Spencer, Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby, Vyan Simpson, Logan McFadden, Malikae Dayes, Mikayla Dayes, Alika Keene, Kalyssa Van Zanten Chinyelu Asher, Sashana Campbell, Gabrielle Gayle, Jody Brown, Khadija Shaw, Tiffany Cameron, Trudi Carter, Dominique Bond-Flasza, Kayla McCoy, Tiernny Wiltshire, Olufolasade Adamolekun, Mireya Grey