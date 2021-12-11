Conserve IT Ltd returns to support Jamaica Premier League

Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) welcomed back Conserve IT Ltd as a returning club sponsor for the upcoming season of the Jamaica Premier League.

This return was hosted by Chris Williams, chairman of PFJL at a press signing that took place at PROVEN Investments Limited.

Antonnette Walker, marketing manager of Conserve IT Ltd, signed to continue the contract with the Jamaica Premier League for the 2021-22 season that kicks off in January 2022.

“We are very pleased with the return of Conserve IT Ltd as a club sponsor to the league and a devoted supporter of football in Jamaica. Their involvement in sports and contributions to development in sports and community is tremendous and we are grateful for their commitment and continuous support,” said Williams.

Antonnette Walker shared their delight to return and rejoin. “Based on our mission, we believe in sustainability and, specifically, sustainability of our environment and development of youth. The Jamaica Premier League aligns with our mission. Furthermore, we have provided a solar system for our club's [Mount Pleasant Academy] player house and we want to provide energy-saving solutions,” Miller stated.

The Jamaica Premier League looks forward to an excellent and eventful season as the opportunity to facilitate live football games has presented itself. All sponsors, partners, viewers, and football fans should expect greater enjoyment and activities.