Cornwall, Herbert Morrison clash in high stakes MoBay derby

MARTHA BRAE, Trelawny — Former champions Cornwall College and Herbert Morrison Technical will meet at William Knibb Memorial in Martha Brae, Trelawny, today in a game that could decide second place in Zone A of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association daCosta Cup football competition.

Two points separate the Montego Bay rivals, Herbert Morrison in second place on 12 points and Cornwall College third on 10, as both trail leaders William Knibb Memorial who will need only a point from their game against Holland High, in the second game of the double-header, to secure top spot going through to the second round.

William Knibb Memorial are on 15 points from their best-ever start to the competition, winning all five games played so far, with Holland High next to last on three points.

In one other game set for today, defending champions Clarendon College will meet Claude McKay High in a rescheduled Zone E game at Turner's Oval, set to start at 3:00 pm.

Clarendon College are coming off a loss to Glenmuir High on Saturday, a rare reversal in the first round, and are in fourth place in Zone E on seven points and already assured of a spot in the play-offs.

The Lenworth Hyde-coached team needs only a win to leapfrog Glenmuir to third place while a victory margin of more than 11 goals would see them move into second place ahead of Edwin Allen High.

Lennon High lead with 11 points, followed by Edwin Allen High on 10 points but with a big goal difference of 13, compared to Clarendon College's three.

While Clarendon College are certain of their place in the play-offs, the situation in Martha Brae is 'win or go home' for Cornwall College and Herbert Morrison who will be meeting in the first round for the first time since the 2009 season, 12 years ago, when Cornwall College won both games.

On paper, Herbert Morrison will go into the game with the better credentials — four wins and a loss to Cornwall College's three wins, a draw and a loss.

Herbert Morrison have also scored more goals, 14 in total of which Camarco Brown has scored six and Keishawn Heath three, while Cornwall College have scored just nine, the least since the 2012 season when only four schools participated in Zone A.

Four players have scored two goals for Cornwall College so far but Brandon Timberlake, Dane Buckley and Braxton Richards are expected to start today.

Despite conceding five goals, Cornwall College have not given up a goal in their last three games while all of the eight goals Herbert Morrison have given up have come in their last three games.

The second game will see neighbours William Knibb and Holland High, separated by less than a mile, meeting in what used to be a Zone C rivalry up to last year.

William Knibb have lost once in their last eight meetings with Holland High who are out of contention and just playing for pride.

Games today

Zone A

Cornwall College vs Herbert Morrison Technical @ William Knibb @ 1:00 pm

William Knibb High vs Holland High @ William Knibb @ 3:00 pm

Zone E

Claude McKay vs Clarendon College @ Turner's Oval @ 3:00 pm