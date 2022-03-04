Corporate Area development meet to provide gauge for 'Champs' winner

The two-day Corporate Area development meet (CADM) slated to get under way tod ay at 8:30 am is expected to provi de the perfect gauge for the teams in top contention for the boys' section of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships next month.

The series of regional development meets, held over the last two months, has left pundits and fans with more questions than answers as to which one of the powerhouses will be lifting the Mortimer Geddes Trophy on Saturday, April 9. This has had track and field fans on tenterhooks which should make the next two days of track and field action all the more entertaining and exciting for them.

Some 2,500 spectators will get to watch as the answers begin to unfold. Kingston College are the reigning champions of the CADM after their narrow 14 points win last year, but JC are very strong in Class One and led by captain J'Voughnn Blake, are expected to dominate, especially in the middle-distance races.

The likes of Wolmer's Boys will be playing the role of spoiler in some key events, as the schools pursue the right to be called Champions of the Corporate Area and more importantly, to go into “Champs” with the psychological advantage.

The annual Gibson-McCook Relays has often been a barometer used to provide guidance on what to expect, but the revamped event provided nothing as JC and KC were about even in their performances last weekend.

The girls usually enjoy this meet more than most others, as they get to shine before they come up against the juggernauts from Central Champs.

Excelsior High have dominated these championships over the last few seasons and will be looking to do the same again this year. Immaculate Conception High are stronger and more balanced this year, Camperdown are hoping to score heavily in the field, to add to whatever they pick up on the track, while Queens and Wolmers' Girls are also expected to sparkle.

The Class Four Girls 400m will be contested at the CADM for the first time with the heats set to begin at 11:50am.

Eleven Girls' finals and eight Boy's finals will be contested today, starting with the first events of the day, the Girls and Boys 2000m Steeplechase, while the preliminary round of the 4x400m for both girls and boys will close day one.

Spectators can purchase tickets at the gate, but must be fully vaccinated and provide their vaccination cards along with a government issued identification card.

The cost of the tickets are $1,000 on Friday and $1,500 on Saturday for grandstand only.

— Dwayne Richards