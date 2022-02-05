Corporate high-flyer Pandohie embraces role as patron of Carifta Games

CEO of the Seprod Group of Companies Richard Pandohie says it is an honour for him to be named patron of the 49th Carifta Games to be held in Jamaica in April.

Chairman of the local organising committee (LOC) Michael Fennell made the announcement at the weekly meeting on Friday and said “it's a happy day when on behalf of the LOC, we can welcome our patron. He is one of the brightest minds representing business in the corporate sector, having transformed the Seprod Group of Companies into one of the most dynamic companies in the region”.

In accepting the role, Pandohie said: “It is truly an honour to have been selected to be the patron of the Carifta Games coming up. I believe that sports the creatives have been the basis for Brand Jamaica, it has brought us so much global attention but there is a process, there is a system in place and to be able to participate in something that is so pivotal to Jamaica is an absolute honour, I value this opportunity and will so my best to represent and represent well.”

Pandohie added: “I understand fully the role I have to perform. There is so much to Jamaica that comes with what sport (track and field) has to offer in the process of developing world beaters.”

As patron, Pandohie will act as a key spokesperson for the event and will use his traditional and social media platforms to promote the games, a release from the LOC said.

Additionally, the chairman emphasised that his association with the games which seeks to convert the lives of young people in the same way as he has done with the manufacturing and distribution company, makes him “a natural fit for this role”.

JAAA President Garth Gayle, in acknowledging Pandohie, thinks the appointment is timely and knows his contribution will be of “tremendous value, not just to the games, but to track and field in Jamaica”.

The event, scheduled for Kingston, April 16-18, is estimated to have just under 500 athletes competing for supremacy in junior track and field.

— Paul Reid