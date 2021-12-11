LONG 'HALL'

AS Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore exits the fray as Jamaica's senior men's football head coach, the call echoes for the local federation to implement a structure which guides the system of play for national teams.

Whitmore who, according to the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), is to be replaced by his former Reggae Boyz teammate Paul Hall, was relieved of his national team coaching duties in the midst of a patchy Concacaf final-round World Cup qualifying campaign.

As the Jamaica technical staff looked to beef up the Boyz squad with an influx of overseas-based players, at times the team has put in disjointed performances — none worse than the woeful display in the 0-3 qualifying loss to visitors Panama in September.

“The consistent changing of players, trying to find a team that fits rather than putting in a system and then having the players fit into the system, caused a big problem for Jamaica,” Craig Butler, the agent and adopted father of Reggae Boy and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, told the Jamaica Observer on Thursday.

“What should really happen is that we put in a proper system of development in which all the teams are learning a system of play so… they have that identity. We need a system of play, we need an organisation — and without that in place it won't work,” he explained.

While expressing confidence that Hall's appointment is a positive step, JFF President Michael Ricketts said the new coach is expected to form part of a technical unit which, in the longer term, will lay the foundation for the development of coaches and players.

“It [Hall's role] is not just the qualifiers. We are looking long term, so we are going to put programmes in place to ensure it's a long-term exercise. As part of his contractual arrangement he's going to work closely with the coaches around the country so we kind of bring them up to par,” Ricketts told the Observer.

The Jamaicans are sixth in the eight-team table with seven points from eight matches, with only the top three countries assured of a place to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Finals.

Canada lead the regional qualifying table with 16 points, ahead of United States (15), Mexico (14), Panama (14) and Costa Rica (nine). Seventh-place El Salvador have six points while Honduras (three) are at the back of the pack. With each team left to play six matches, the Boyz still have an outside chance of advancing.

While the top three nations in the table will progress automatically to the World Cup, the fourth-place finisher will head to an intercontinental play-off for another shot at the opportunity to reach Qatar.

Jamaica's next qualifier is against Mexico in Kingston on January 27 2022, before they travel to Panama to face the home team on January 30. They then host Costa Rica on February 2.

Whitmore, an iconic ex-midfielder who starred in Jamaica's campaign at the France 1998 World Cup Finals, was dismissed by the JFF executive following its technical committee's recommendation.

Though eliminated by hosts United States at last summer's Gold Cup quarter-final stage and enduring a horrid start to the final-round qualifiers, the Boyz were unbeaten in their last three matches: a 2-0 win away to Honduras, followed by 1-1 results away to El Salvador and at home to USA.

In San Salvador last month the Jamaicans were denied all three points when conceding a last-gasp goal after scoring late themselves. And but for Bobby Reid's glaring second-half miss and Damion Lowe's late headed goal being controversially disallowed, the Boyz might have taken all three points against USA in Kingston.

But some argue the die had been cast three months ago when the Panamanians ran circles around Whitmore's Boyz inside the National Stadium.