Crawley sees West Indies contest as chance for redemption

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Strokemaker Zak Crawley hopes the lessons learnt on a difficult Ashes tour will help in a quest to reignite his Test career when England face West Indies in the three-Test series starting here next week.

The 24-year-old right-hander underwent a severe testing Down Under in recent months, averaging 27 from six innings as England suffered an embarrassing 4-0 drubbing in the five-Test series.

Crawley said the squad had put the thrashing behind them however, and were looking to “bounce back strongly”.

“It's pretty easy [to put it behind you], we know what went wrong. We've analysed what we did wrong and we're looking to move forwards now. That's what I personally feel anyway,” he told Sky Sports.

“I learnt a lot in that series, as I think we all did. I think you learn a lot in general from losing, actually, and it gives you a chance to bounce back strongly.

“I think we will during this series and in the coming year.”

Crawley enjoyed an unflattering start to his Test career with just 74 runs from his first five innings before notching a double century — a monumental 267 against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl — and two half-centuries in his next eight innings.

One of those half-centuries came against West Indies in the historic series in 2020, but 2021 proved a nightmare for Crawley, averaging just under 11 over 16 innings.

He has taken the positives from the failed Ashes tour, however, and believes he is now well equipped to produce the runs against West Indies.

“It still wasn't the runs I wanted, but the way that I played, I was pleased with,” said Crawley, who averages 28 from 18 Tests.

“It's given me a platform to kick on from. I feel I understand my game a lot more now, after having a tough year last year.

“I work hard on my game, and you create your own luck. Obviously, people trusted in me again and I'm looking to repay them and score a lot of runs for them this year and for England in general.

“I think we're going to have a good year and, hopefully, I can be a big part of that.”

England will not have fond memories of their last Test tour of the region, suffering a shock 2-1 defeat three years ago after losing the first two fixtures in Bridgetown and North Sound here.

They subsequently recaptured the Wisden Trophy — now renamed the Botham-Richards Trophy — in the 2020 series, and Crawley anticipates another competitive series.

“There's a lot of excitement about this series. We're loving being here in the Caribbean. It's a great place to travel to and play,” he said.

“So we're really looking forward to the series and we're a positive group at the moment.”

The first Test gets underway on March 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.