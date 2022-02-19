Crimson, Big Jule to battle for Facilities Department Trophy

Crimson , who finished third on his season debut over seven furlongs (1,400m) on last, gets the perfect distance of nine and a half furlongs (1,900m) and should bag the $1.05-million Facilities Department Trophy feature race on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

Crimson, trained by current leading conditioner Gary Subratie, was expected to win on his seasonal debut after a long break, but finished third behind Legality and Curlin's Affair on February 6 over a distance which may be considered a tad short for him.

Now, at two turns, with the added benefit of that run, Crimson is primed for his ninth career victory.

It is not expected to be a walk in the park for Crimson as the talented four-year-old bay colt Big Jule should prove a tough contender, given the real estate of this race. The Ian Parsard trainee enjoys going long, and with his given pace and half-mile kick always proving to be a threat, a competitive race is expected to unfold.

The three-year-olds and upward Overnight Allowance event, which is positioned as the eighth race on the card, will go to post at 4:05 pm, with first post at 12:00 pm.

In his last three runs, Crimson has been slow into stride but, if he is able to leave the starting gates promptly without having to do too much during the race to make up lengths, he has every chance to deliver for his connections based on the nature of this race.

Crimson, a six-year-old bay gelding bred by Nuclear Wayne out of the prized mare Sarah Barracuda, will be ridden again by the current leading rider Dane Dawkins at 57.0kgs (126 lb).

Big Jule is a very talented runner who is still on the improve with four wins from just seven career starts. Big Jule seems to like two turns, which should make his first Overnight Allowance appearance more comfortable.

The Tapizar–Blues in the Grass offspring is seeking three consecutive victories and should be a top contender for this feature contest, but he is racing against seasoned veterans, who will not give an inch. Omar Walker will ride at 52.5kgs (116 lb).

Curlin's Affair and Excessive Force of the remaining five runners in the line-up should come with telling efforts, making them dangerous contenders, while Money Monster, Chinamax and Gambler are basically in the race to make up numbers.

Curlin's Affair did extremely well at the level for the first time when finishing second to Legality over seven furlongs on February 6. Curlin's Affair is of ability and has won over two turns before, making this chestnut colt a live option.

Excessive Force, meantime, still has this habit of going wide on the turns but, even with that plague, the five-year-old American-bred chestnut horse could prove equal to the task at hand.

Money Monster is a capable runner who should enjoy this trip. In this small field, Money Monster is going to make his presence felt throughout the race, but his recent two outings when finishing seventh both times do not inspire winning confidence.

Chinamax is not expected to rattle the main principals in this contest, while Gambler is going to be hard-pressed to land a blow.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Chief of State/Rockdale/Timetosaygoodbye

Race 2) Runaway Algo/Mister Mandate/Will the Conquerer

Race 3) Dezzy The Genius/Lazer Light/Diosa de Oro

Race 4) D's Choice/My Time Now/Step in Faith

Race 5) JamalJames/Smooth Criminal/Okahumpka

Race 6) Dodge This Link/Gorgeous Gift/Sheer Beauty

Race 7) Sunset Silhoutte/El Cid/The Citadel

Race 8) Crimson/Big Jule/Excessive Force

Race 9) Polly's Gal/Chandra's Law/Taurus Boy

Race 10) Faukland/Mine That Cat/Fake