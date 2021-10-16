Crimson primed for glory in feature race

After finishing in front of rivals on last in the Menudo Trophy, The Success Farm-owned Crimson looks the prime candidate to land glory in the $1.15-million Mark My Word Trophy feature event going over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) at Caymanas Park today.

The five-year-old bay gelding Crimson was half-length second to King Arthur in the 10-furlong (2,000m) event on September 25 in a time of 2:07.4 minutes. Hover Craft was 2 ½ lengths away in third place with Double Crown finishing in fourth place, some 3 ½ lengths away . Eroy was also 3 ½ away in fifth spot as this year's Jamaica St Leger and Derby hero Calculus was last in the seven-horse field, finishing some 5 ¾ lengths off the winner.

The other two runners in the seven-horse field — Money Monster and the returning top-rated Oneofakind — were not present in the Menudo.

With King Arthur absent, Crimson, who truly enjoys the longer races, has a glorious chance of earning his ninth career victory. Crimson has stepped up in the weight at 57.0kgs (126 lb) but against these, he is a tough and rugged sort who is going to be hard to deny.

Crimson's main challenge should come from Eroy, Calculus, Double Crown, Oneofakind and Hover Craft with Money Monster being the only one in line-up with no chance of winning.

The three-year-old and upward Open Allowance event which honours Mark My Word, the 2010 Triple Crown winner and three-time winner — consecutively — of the coveted Superstakes, is positioned as the ninth event on the 10-race card with a post time of 3:45 pm. First race is at 11:00 am.

The talented American-bred Eroy was in a challenging position up to the furlong (200m) pole when he faltered, finishing out of the frame in the Menudo. Although Eroy again faces both Crimson and Hover Craft, who finished in front of him, he can turn the tables on both even though there is a slight weight disadvantage. The main difference in this race is the distance which is much more to the liking of Eroy. Plus, nine furlongs and 25 yards is a trip which he has conquered before.

Calculus took on older horses for the first in the Menudo Trophy and he was never a factor in that race. He is expected to be left behind once again unless he steps up on his performance. Calculus is the only three-year-old in this trophy race and if he is to live up to expectations as a winner of two Classic races, he must deliver a much-improved performance.

Double Crown went through Overnight with ease but seems to be a bit adrift at the Open Allowance level. What is noticeable about Double Crown for this trophy race is the choice of Phillip Parchment to ride. Parchment is a swashbuckling sort known for his strength and courage in the saddle. This move to put on Parchment is suggesting that the connections of Double Crown want a rougher pilot.

Oneofakind is one of the top-rated horses in training at present. Oneofakind finished eighth in the Eros Trophy at seven furlongs (1,400m) behind Eagle One on June 19. Before that, Oneofakind racked up four consecutive wins on his way to the top. Oneofakind's lacklustre performance on June 19 was a clear indication that all was not right. He has been rested for 119 days, and may just need the run to get his engine back in tip-top shape,but a winning run is well on the cards.

Hover Craft, at 11 years, continues to earn for his stables in the upper class. Another good run is expected from Hover Craft here and with his never-say-die attitude, he could earn another win.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Cataba/Carol Strike/Itz What Itz

Race 2) Danny spud/Ultimatum/Jon P

Race 3) Versatile Vision/Wilson/Rohan Kabir

Race 4) Morse Code/Curlin's Kawartha/Letters in Gold

Race 5) Quiet Boss/Always Vigorous/Traditional Boy

Race 6) Lala Diva/Splendid Vision/Mr Ambassador

Race 7) Justsattheword/Thepowersthatbe/Adwa

Race 8) Silent Seeker/Glock/Helicopter

Race 9) Crimson/Oneofakind/Eroy

Race 10) Bern Notice/Tt's a Boy/Iannai Links