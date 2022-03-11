Crimson gets another chance at the Overnight level

A small field of seven runners is set to compete in a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call on tomorrow's 10-race card.

Crimson headlines the starters that will venture over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) for a total purse of $1.05 million.

The runners along with the analysis are published below.

1. CRIMSON: (6 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Crimson was expected to visit the winners' enclosure already this season but in his two starts at the level, he has finished in third place. Crimson should now be cherry ripe and with the presence of Dane Nelson in the saddle, he is confidently expected to defeat what can be considered a weak field.

2. BLOOD SONG: (8 ch g by Traditional – First Choice) – Blood Song is trying his best but cannot match these opponents.

3. KAY BOY: (5 ch h Rising Moon – Amicable) – Cannot get a winning vote

4. SENTIENT: (6 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Scratched out of his intended debut on March 2. Sentient is obviously going to need time to find his true self again.

5. I'VE GOT MAGIC (USA): (4 b c by Fast Anna – Lil Miss Richie) – Consistent sort who finished second to Dejae's Boy on March 2 when moving to this level for the first time. I've Got Magic is clearly on the improve and should be the one to fill the exacta spot.

6. ATLANTIC BLUE: (7 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Luvable) – Has no form to recommend.

7. HIGH DIPLOMACY: (5 b h by American Dance – Code Star) – High Diplomacy is going to be left behind.