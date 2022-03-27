Crimson targets 'Lindy' Delapenha Memorial Trophy

Crimson , after three runs down in class at the Overnight Allowance level without success, should now have no excuses in leading home rivals in the $1.05-million Lloyd Lindberg “Lindy” Delapenha Memorial Trophy feature race at Caymanas Park today.

The Gary Subratie trainee was expected to visit the winners' enclosure already this season, but failed in his bids as the favourite. Crimson returned from a short break on February 6 and was all the rage to open his 2022 racing season with a win, but came home third behind Legality and Curlin's Affair at seven furlongs (1,400m). A case could be made for him in the sense that he might have just needed that run to get back into groove.

His second attempt came on February 19 over nine-and-a-half furlongs (1,900m) and Crimson was again disappointing, finishing third behind Excessive Force and Big Jule. Crimson's third run was the easiest of them all. The six-year-old bay gelding was installed as the favourite, but Crimson, travelling over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m), came home in second place, beaten out of sight (10 ½ lengths) by I've Got Magic on March 12.

Crimson should be better off after those three runs, but gives the impression that he is not in his finest nick at present. If the right Crimson appears on Sunday, then this will not be a race. It is a wait-and-see game as this race seems the perfect opportunity for him to get a ninth career win.

The three-year-old and upward event going over one mile (1,600m) will run in honour of one of Jamaica's most accomplished footballers, broadcasters, and ace racing pundits Lloyd Lindberg “Lindy” Delapenha.

Hover Craft should provide the most competition for Crimson here. This oldster returns to his happy hunting ground of Overnight Allowance, where he is always competitive. Although quite advanced in age, Hover Craft is still a regular at morning exercise and still has the spunk to win races.

Tomohawk was an easy winner last week at the races when travelling over seven furlongs in the grade below. The bay gelding has taken his jolly time to reach Overnight level and needs time to find his way in this higher class.

Sentient had returned from a long rest to finish a distant fourth behind I've Got Magic and stablemate Crimson at seven-and-a-half furlongs on March 12. Sentient is comfortable here, yet he is not at his competitive best currently.

Atlantic Blue showed signs of form on last when finishing third, albeit some way behind I've Got Magic and Crimson. In this trophy event, Atlantic Blue's best chance is a board placement.

Supreme Soul, a former Triple Crown winner, is taking orders once again from champion trainer Anthony Nunes. However, Supreme Soul has no form to recommend him winning this race.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Powerful Red/Synchronize/Hail Mary

Race 2) Subbie/Olde Wharf/Thunderstrike

Race 3) Breaking Storm/Reassurnace/Prince Sammo

Race 4) True Bravado/Letters in Gold/JJThestriker

Race 5) Pro Johnny/Tocatbetheglory/Miss HJF

Race 6) Step in Faith/Anngelos/XY Soul

Race 7) Lala Diva/Milkman/It's All I

Race 8) Giant Wheeler/Morimoto/Get A Pepsi

Race 9) Crimson/Hover Craft/Supreme Soul

Race 10) Stomp The Rhythm/GT Boy/Call The Emperor

— Ruddy Allen