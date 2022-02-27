Crystal Walters — Reggae Girlz team manager

1 Which school did you attend?

I attended Jonathan Grant High School and then St Jago High and later Shortwood Teacher's College.

2 What is it like being a former Reggae Girlz player and now manager?

It was definitely an honour being called up in the national programme and it is a moment that I hold very close to my heart. This transition means a lot to me and my mom, who continuously supported me.

3 What would people be surprised to know about you?

This is not unique to me, but people would be surprised to know how I live a life with so many highs and lows that it could very well be made into a movie. My saying this is because many times people see you and think you have it all together and not really knowing what it is that you are facing inside. I have survived so much, and through it all I held it together and continued to press through this journey of life.

4 If it wasn't football, what else would you be doing?

Definitely would have been track and field.

5 How do you measure success?

For me, it's how satisfied you are as an individual and understanding that there's always room to accomplish so much. It's a constant building process and understanding of the task you set out to accomplish. That is how I measure my success because there has to be patience, balance, adjustments, and, of course, believing in yourself.

6 What's your vision for your sport?

There's so much vision, but it's something to table and examine in order to see further growth, especially in the local core. It is no secret that there is so much talent here that I truly hope will not shy away or give up on this sport, but instead beat every challenge and know that they matter. Sports overall is a vehicle, it has many benefits and it comes with opportunities and I just want to see more people supporting and mentoring our athletes to accomplish it all.

7 Worst sporting moment?

Definitely when I got injured and wasn't able to play.

8 Best sporting moment?

Winning two intercollegiate championships and also seeing myself on sports news for UWI Women's FC and just hearing the name Walters. That was a proud moment for me.

9 Favourite food?

Curry chicken. Curry everything. LOL!

10 What is your favourite song and singer?

I have a long list of songs I really listen daily, but Frenz by Spice, God is Love by Beres and Popcaan, and You'll Never Find by Christopher Martin are my favourites.