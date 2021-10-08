CSK defeat dampens Bravo birthday celebrations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo failed to conjure up anything special with which to crown his birthday celebrations as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their preliminary phase of the Indian Premier League with a six-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings.

Bravo, who turned 38 yesterday, made four not out from two balls as CSK stumbled to 134 for six from their 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, despite a top score of 76 from South African Faf du Plessis.

In reply, Kings marched to their target with seven overs to spare, with captain and opener KL Rahul hitting an unbeaten 98 off 42 deliveries.

Bravo suffered at the hands of the 29-year-old right-hander, his second over leaking 20 runs as he gave up 32 runs from a two-over spell.

Sent in, CSK were carried by opener du Plessis who punched eight fours and two sixes in a 55-ball knock, in adding 67 for the sixth with Ravindra Jadeja (15 not out) to pull his side around from 61 for five at the end of the 12th over.

Barbadian-born England fast bowling all-rounder, Chris Jordan, claimed two for 20 from three overs.

Rahul then expertly anchored the run chase, slamming seven fours and eight sixes in posting 46 for the first wicket with Mayank Agarwal (12) and another 46 for the fourth with fellow South African Aiden Markram (13).

CSK, however, have already qualified for the playoffs, and currently lie second on 18 points.

In the other game played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine went wicket-less from four overs which cost 30 runs as his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended their preliminary round campaign with a crushing 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

Openers Shubman Gill (56) and Venkatesh Iyer (38) laid the foundation for KKR's 171 for four off their 20 overs before 22-year-old seamer Shivam Mavi (4-21) and New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (3-18) scythed through Royals to send the innings crashing to 85 all out in the 17th over.

With the win, KKR moved to 14 points in fourth, to put one foot in the play-offs.