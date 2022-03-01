Cumax invests in Harbour View youth football system

CUMAX Wealth Management Limited has thrown its support behind the development of age group football in Jamaica by partnering with Harbour View Football Club (HVFC), one of the most successful clubs at youth level on the island.

The partnership is designed specifically to develop their entire youth programme.

The initial deal, which is for one year, comes in the form of providing financial support to the HVFC youth training programme to the tune of $3.5 million, with the option to renew for an additional two years after review.

General manager for Harbour View FC Clyde Jureidini was delighted with what the future will hold for the club, based on this new partnership with Cumax.

“We are very happy that Cumax has come on board to support our under 7, 11, 13, 15 and 17 youth training programmes. This will help to expose our coaches to new horizons though local, regional and international certifications; best practices of techniques; tactics and technology in training sessions, in local and international youth competitions in 2022.”

Cumax Wealth Management Limited's CEO Ian McNaughton stressed the importance of developing financial awareness among the age groups mentioned stated.

“Cumax is committed to the development of our future football stars. But not only that, we have a mandate to expand and develop the reach, discipline, education and financial awareness, by the saving and investment of our boys and girls, families and community supporters,” he said.

Over the years Harbour View has developed a number of talented players who have gone on to represent Jamaica at every level, as well as playing at club level in Europe and Asia.

Jamaica's leading goalscorer Luton Shelton, Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner, and current Manchester City Women's player Khadijah Shaw are all products of the Harbour View youth system. Both Gardner and Shaw have represented Jamaica in their historic participation in the Fifa men's and women's World Cup finals.

Gardner did so in France 1998 as a teenager while Shaw had her stint at France 2019.

Whilst not currently active, plans are afoot to restore the women's programme at the club in the near future, Jureidini stated.

Cumax Wealth Management Limited, formerly Credit Union Fund Management Company (CUFMC), was incorporated in August 2005 as the wealth and asset management arm of the credit union movement.

CUFMC was rebranded in July 2021 as Cumax Wealth Management Limited and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission. Cumax is a member dealer of the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

— Dwayne Richards