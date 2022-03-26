Curlin's Affair all the way in top-rated event

Although the Grooms' Association of Jamaica (GAJ) Trophy is the listed feature event, it is the top-rated three-year-old and upward Restricted Overnight Allowance contest that should draw most attention on the 11-race card at Caymanas Park today.

A field of nine capable runners led by Curlin's Affair is down to compete in the $1.05-million purse event going the distance of six furlongs (1,200m). The race, the eighth on the day, will go to post at 3:35 pm with first post in the morning at 11:30 am.

On paper, Curlin's Affair, who comes from the barn of champion conditioner Anthony Nunes, looks the horse to beat. The four-year-old chestnut colt, bred by Perfect Curlin out of the Nuclear Wayne mare Nuclear Affair, has been doing well at this level thus far, with two good efforts which makes him a tough opponent here.

His first run at this level, Curlin's Affair finished second by 2 ¾ lengths behind a rejuvenated Legality on February 6 over seven furlongs (1,400m). Then he came finished a remote fourth two weeks later behind Excessive Force at nine and a half furlongs (1,900m). Before those two runs, Curlin's Affair had racked up three consecutive wins on his way to this level.

Curlin's Affair, who is well freshened for this race, is set to carry top weight of 57.0kgs (126 lb) but has the services of the “Hard Ball” Robert Halledeen in the saddle. Expect a capital run from Curlin's Affair.

The Gary Subratie's Sweet N Smarty, a five-year-old American-bred mare by Smarty Jones– Sweet Margi, looks the likely choice to extend the favourite to the fullest here. Sweet N Smarty, the only foreigner in the race, finished a close second behind the talented Race Car going five furlongs (1,000m) round, 13 days ago.

This mare is fighting fit at the moment and, having paid her dues in Overnight company, has a glorious opportunity of making it four wins from 20 starts.

Kay Boy was a late scratch on last as he was deemed lame prior to the start of the race on March 12. Kay Boy's last two wins of four have come over the five-straight course and has done himself proud reaching this level, yet this five-year-old needs more time to catch up to the pace of his new grouping, if indeed he can.

Custer, while trying his best since reaching the Overnight grade, is still not ready to be competitive against these and should be left alone.

Five-year-old roan horse Fearless Champion comes into this race behind a good length and quarter win over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) on a $1,000, 000-$800,000 claiming tag on February 26. Although stepping up to compete, Fearless Champion is one of those entered with the possibility of earning a place position with the bustling Dane Nelson in the irons.

Unknown Soldier (six-year-old bay mare by American Dance –Outfither) has been racing a while now, with 33 career starts, and has been fairly consistent in her efforts. Unknown Soldier tried her luck 21 days ago in a claiming race on March 5, but failed to spark and can only hope to hit the board.

Realistically, if El Gringo wins today it would be an upset of massive proportions as this six-year-old bay gelding is out of his league here and should hardly pose a threat. So, too, for Gambler who is trained by Michael Marlowe.

The last competitor in this field is Rum With Me, trained by the “Teacher” himself Patrick “Wacky” Lynch. This five-year-old is finally finding his best form with one from two starts this season.

Rum With Me was not disgraced in his first attempt in this grade when finishing fifth, 6 ¼ lengths behind winner, the out-of-class Race Car at five furlongs round. Given that pipe opener, Rum With Me should be better off now so anticipate another capital effort.

Meanwhile, the Grooms' Association of Jamaica, a four-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance lV event going over five furlongs straight, is split into two divisions with identical purse of $700,000.

Division 1 should be a straight forward win for the Jason DaCosta's Sensational Ending. The four-year-old chestnut filly had returned from a length break on March 13 and won a six-furlong event by a length in a smooth 1:15.2.Although stepping up here, Sensational Ending is much better than these and now strip fitter, is expected to complete the double in this sharp sprint. Prince Marshall, Oldkingcole, The Genesis and Ring Charmer should keep Sensational Ending honest throughout.

After her second-place finish on last behind Classical Orb over one mile (1,600m), Cruella, trained by Hall of Fame conditioner Richard Azan, is tipped to lead home rivals in Division 2. Not the best drawn at post one, but Cruella has enough pace to be close to the leaders before snatching the win close home. Look out for challenges from Chandra's Law, Taurus Boy, Alexa's Dream, Mister Mandate and King's Magician.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Princess Alani/Pretty Girl/Mila's All That

Race 2) Dodge This Link/Sheer Beauty/Ultimatum

Race 3) Azaria/Graydon/Uncle Vinnie

Race 4) Lacrimae/She's Hall Dat/Platinum Pepsi

Race 5) Chrisanli/Smokey Topaz/Thepowersthatbe

Race 6) Chief of State/Shlesinger/Rickdale

Race 7) Adoring Texas/Run Jaya Run/Valiant

Race 8) Curlin's Affair/Sweet N Smart/Fearless Champion

Race 9) Sensational Ending/Prince Marshall/Ring Charmer

Race 10) Cruella/Mister Mandate/Chandra's Law

Race 11) Buff Bay/JJ Warrior/Bigmanbiden