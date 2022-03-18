Curry sprains foot but hopes for NBA play-off return — reports

SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — Stephen Curry suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot and will be out indefinitely, but there is optimism he will return by the start of the NBA play-offs, according to media reports Thursday.

The Athletic and ESPN reported the Golden State Warriors star guard was evaluated and listed with only a sprain instead of a fracture, although he is expected to see specialists for further evaluation.

There was confidence Curry could be back on court for the mid-April start of the NBA play-offs, ESPN reported.

Curry suffered the injury late in the second quarter of the Warriors' 110-88 loss to Boston on Wednesday night. He was scrambling after a loose ball when Boston's Marcus Smart made a diving lunge and landed on Curry's left knee.

The injury came shortly after the return of forward Draymond Green to the Warriors' line-up. He and Curry and guard Klay Thompson were together on the court for Golden State this week for the first time in more than 1,000 days.

At 47-23, the Warriors rank third in the Western Conference, one game behind second-place Memphis.

Curry, who last season won his second NBA scoring crown, is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time league champion who earned NBA All-Star Game MVP honors last month.

The 34-year-old guard is averaging 25.5 points, 12th in NBA scoring, with 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds a game in 64 contests for the Warriors this season.