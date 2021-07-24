CWI, CA in talks over series resumption after negative tests

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Cricket West Indies said yesterday it would hold talks with counterparts Cricket Australia, along with public health authorities here, to determine the future of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, after all remaining members of the bio-secure bubble involved in the ongoing tour tested negative for COVID-19.

The second match of the series here Thursday was abruptly suspended after a member of the West Indies support staff tested positive for the virus, immediately casting doubt over the remainder of the tour.

Players from both West Indies and Australia, along with officials and the television broadcast were then isolated on Thursday and re-tested.

Health Minister Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic confirmed the negative tests during a televised media conference here Friday, as he updated the country on the status of the pandemic on the island.

“As a result of the 1,675 test results that we have back now, that all members of the cricket teams – West Indies and Australia – as well as all of the support staff and media staff, those who were in the bubble, all of those first test results came back negative,” Bostic said.

Following the announcement, CWI said discussions would now take place over when the series could resume.

The final ODI was scheduled to be played Saturday with West Indies then taking on Pakistan, who arrived earlier this week, in the opening Twenty20 International of a five-match series next Tuesday at the same venue.

“Following confirmation from the Ministry of Health officials in Barbados that all the results are negative, CWI will now hold meetings with Cricket Australia (CA), the Barbados Cricket Association, and Government of Barbados officials to agree when the resumption of the CG Insurance ODI Series at Kensington Oval can begin,” CWI said.

“CWI has been working closely with local Ministries of Health to operate strict bio-secure bubbles successfully during the past year, and will continue to prioritise the health, safety and wellbeing for all concerned.”

Thursday's positive test result came after the toss was spun in anticipation of a 2:30 pm (Eastern Caribbean time) start but a subsequent delay led to the eventual announcement the game would be scrapped.

Barbados has seen a surge in cases over the last two weeks leading to a recent tightening of COVID measures, including the reimplementing of an 11:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew.

Over the last 24 hours, 11 new positives were recorded but Bostic gave the assurance that numbers were “trending downwards and we're very much on top of the situation”.

There are currently 181 persons in isolation.