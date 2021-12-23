CWI launches ticket sales for England series, but only fully vaxxed allowed

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the launch of ticket sales for the highly anticipated England series next year while reminding fans that only fully vaccinated fans would be allowed access to venues, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continued unabated.

Using CWI's new ticket service, fans can register and purchase selected seats online for the five Twenty20 Internationals and three Tests, with tickets ranging in price from US$20 to US$80 across four price categories.

Season tickets, which will allow fans to witness all five days of a Test at a discounted rate, have also gone on sale, CWI said.

West Indies poised to take on England in a five-match T20 series next January.

However, the governing body reminded spectators that in keeping with recent policy in matches staged in Grenada and St Lucia this year, only those who had been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, would be allowed entry to any of the matches.

“All fans should be aware that only fully vaccinated spectators against COVID-19 will be allowed into the venues and will be required to bring their vaccination documentation with them to be assured of entry,” CWI said in a statement.

“Fans will need to make sure they are fully vaccinated at least two weeks ahead of the West Indies vs England matches they plan to attend.”

Historic Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the T20 series from January 22-30 before England's Test team returns to the Caribbean in March for fixtures at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here from March 8-12, Kensington Oval from March 16-20 and Grenada's National Stadium from March 24-28.

Tickets for the party stand at respective venues will go on sale next month.

With CWI's new ticket service, fans will be afforded the luxury of having tickets sent directly to their mobile devices for presentation at entry points of the various stadia.

And CWI's commercial director, Dominic Warne, hailed the introduction of the new technology.

“We know that West Indies and England fans alike are excited at the prospect of the upcoming T20I and Test Series,” he said.

“The new CWI ticket service gives any fan the chance to secure their tickets in advance in their preferred location in each venue.

“We are delighted to introduce this new service using leading technology which will deliver tickets straight to fans' inboxes and devices, provide smarter promotional offers and remove the need to queue for tickets.”

After a barren 2020 when the emergence of COVID-19 forced CWI to scrap all of its home tours, several series were hosted this year but mostly behind closed doors due to government protocols to mitigate against spread of the virus.

Several Caribbean countries have since relaxed protocols, allowing sports to continue while having spectators in attendance.